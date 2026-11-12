Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that Andhra Pradesh is set to become India's primary maritime gateway, emphasizing massive investments in port infrastructure and shipbuilding to drive global logistics and economic competitiveness.

Andhra Pradesh Poised to Emerge as Global Maritime and Logistics Hub

Andhra Pradesh is poised to emerge as a globally competitive maritime and logistics hub, with a major push towards port infrastructure, shipbuilding and ship repair, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said in Visakhapatnam at the 31st CII Partnership Summit held in the city on Thursday.

Addressing the summit, Sonowal highlighted the state's strategic advantages, including its approximately 1,053-kilometre coastline along the Bay of Bengal, access to key international shipping routes and proximity to major Asian manufacturing and trading economies. He said these strengths position Andhra Pradesh to become India's principal maritime gateway to ASEAN, East Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific.

Sonowal credited the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able support from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for creating the conditions to accelerate the state's maritime ambitions. He said the Centre was committed to working closely with the state government, industry and global investors to unlock its potential.

“If Hyderabad became Cyberabad, Andhra Pradesh today has the opportunity to become India's Maritime Gateway to the East,” Sarbananda Sonowal said, drawing a parallel between the state's technology-led growth and the opportunities emerging in the maritime sector.

Sonowal also highlighted the foundation stone laid on Wednesday for projects worth more than Rs 560 crore at Visakhapatnam Port. These projects are expected to build and augment capacity, enhance ease of doing business and create employment opportunities. The state's port infrastructure is set for further expansion with four major greenfield port projects under construction at Mulapeta, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Kakinada SEZ.

Identifying shipbuilding and ship repair as major opportunities for Andhra Pradesh, Sonowal highlighted the proposed greenfield shipbuilding cluster at Dugarajapatnam. The project has received in-principle approval under the National Shipbuilding Mission and envisages an investment of approximately Rs 30,000 crore, with a targeted annual capacity of 1.2 million gross tonnes. A Centre-State special purpose vehicle (SPV) involving the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and Visakhapatnam Port Authority has been formed for the project.

He invited global shipbuilders, technology companies, equipment manufacturers and maritime investors to explore Andhra Pradesh as a preferred investment destination.