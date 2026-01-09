A fire broke out at the Tahsildar's Office in Kanchikacherla, Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Firefighters controlled the blaze. Police have launched a probe into the incident and are examining CCTV footage to determine the cause of the fire.

A fire broke out at the Tahsildar's Office in Kanchikacherla on Friday, said a police official. Fire service personnel arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Launch Investigation

According to the official, the police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining CCTV footage as part of the probe. More details are awaited. (ANI)