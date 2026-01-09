A fire broke out at the Tahsildar's Office in Kanchikacherla, Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Firefighters controlled the blaze. Police have launched a probe into the incident and are examining CCTV footage to determine the cause of the fire.
Police Launch Investigation
According to the official, the police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining CCTV footage as part of the probe. More details are awaited.