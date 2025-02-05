Andhra Pradesh: 8 workers hospitalised after gas leak at pharma company in Nakkapalli

A gas leakage incident at Hetro Pharma Limited in Andhra Pradesh's Nakkapalli led to the hospitalization of eight workers, officials confirmed.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 5, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

As many as eight workers were hospitalized following a "gas leakage" incident in Andhra Pradesh's Nakkapalli area, officials said. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.

According to District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, an "unknown gas leakage" was reported at Hetro Pharma Limited in Nakkapalli.

"Eight workers were admitted to the hospital, out of which 4 have been discharged, while the remaining 4 are also in stable condition. No casualties were reported," the collector said.

More details are awaited 

