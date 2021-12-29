  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Andhra BJP president vows to reduce liquor price to Rs 75 if voted to power

    Somu Veerraju went on to say that if they still had money left over, they would sell whiskey for Rs 50.

    Andhra BJP president vows to reduce liquor price to Rs 75 if voted to power gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Andhra Pradesh, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 1:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Somu Veerraju, head of the Andhra Pradesh BJP, has told people that if his party receives one crore votes, he will deliver booze for just Rs 75. He further vowed to cut the planned tariff to Rs 50 "if there is still income left." Veerraju has invited electors to cast one crore votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party in exchange for Rs 75 worth of booze. He went on to say that if they still had money left over, they would sell whiskey for Rs 50. The BJP president said that one crore in the state was paying more for liquor and urged them to vote for the BJP in the state assembly elections in 2024 to have cheaper liquor.

    He said that lousy grade booze was being marketed at a premium price throughout the state, collaborating with the governing party officials. About several of the state government's Direct Benefit Transfer programmes, the BJP leader stated that the typical consumer drinks liquor for roughly Rs 12,000 per month, and Jagan Mohan Reddy is collecting all of that money and giving it back the name of a plan. Veerraju stated that if the BJP is elected to power in Andhra Pradesh, it is dedicated to making Amaravati the capital and developing the area in only three years. Veerraju accused the left parties of destroying the country, comparing them to barking dogs.

    Also Read | Andhra Pradesh withdraws 3-capital legislation, to have one capital, announces CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

    The governing administration in Andhra Pradesh recently issued an order to eliminate extra alcohol tariffs, lowering the price of different Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) brands by 15-20 per cent. Previously, Andhra Pradesh raised liquor prices by 75 per cent to restrict booze consumption in the state following the lockdown.

    Also Read | Indian states that do not mind 21-year-olds drinking

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 1:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan murder: Two more SDPI workers arrested-dnm

    Kerala BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan murder: Two more SDPI workers arrested

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor digs up old post pointing differences between Hinduism and Hindutva-dnm

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor digs up old post pointing differences between Hinduism and Hindutva

    PM Modi did not pick Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard as new ride, SPG did: Sources

    PM Modi did not pick Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard as new ride, SPG did: Sources

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP leader Raghav Chadha accuses BJP of offering money to councillors in Chandigarh-adt

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP leader Raghav Chadha accuses BJP of offering money to councillors in Chandigarh

    Omicron threat: SEC cancels panchayat polls 2021 in Madhya Pradesh DNM

    Omicron threat: SEC cancels panchayat polls 2021 in Madhya Pradesh

    Recent Stories

    Australian Open 2022: Dominic Thiem withdraws as precautionary measure to wrist injury-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Dominic Thiem withdraws as precautionary measure to wrist injury

    Gold diamond bracelet to BMW: Salman Khan's 7 expensive birthday gifts he received this year RCB

    Gold-diamond bracelet to BMW: Salman Khan's 7 expensive birthday gifts he received this year

    Apple iPhone 13 named as the most popular smartphone on Amazon gcw

    Apple's iPhone 13 named as the most popular smartphone on Amazon

    Kerala BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan murder: Two more SDPI workers arrested-dnm

    Kerala BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan murder: Two more SDPI workers arrested

    Is Kim Kardashian getting serious about Pete Davidson? Or is it 'too soon'? Read deets RCB

    Is Kim Kardashian getting serious about Pete Davidson? Or is it 'too soon'? Read deets

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon