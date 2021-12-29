Andhra BJP president vows to reduce liquor price to Rs 75 if voted to power

Somu Veerraju went on to say that if they still had money left over, they would sell whiskey for Rs 50.

Somu Veerraju, head of the Andhra Pradesh BJP, has told people that if his party receives one crore votes, he will deliver booze for just Rs 75. He further vowed to cut the planned tariff to Rs 50 "if there is still income left." Veerraju has invited electors to cast one crore votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party in exchange for Rs 75 worth of booze. He went on to say that if they still had money left over, they would sell whiskey for Rs 50. The BJP president said that one crore in the state was paying more for liquor and urged them to vote for the BJP in the state assembly elections in 2024 to have cheaper liquor.

He said that lousy grade booze was being marketed at a premium price throughout the state, collaborating with the governing party officials. About several of the state government's Direct Benefit Transfer programmes, the BJP leader stated that the typical consumer drinks liquor for roughly Rs 12,000 per month, and Jagan Mohan Reddy is collecting all of that money and giving it back the name of a plan. Veerraju stated that if the BJP is elected to power in Andhra Pradesh, it is dedicated to making Amaravati the capital and developing the area in only three years. Veerraju accused the left parties of destroying the country, comparing them to barking dogs.

The governing administration in Andhra Pradesh recently issued an order to eliminate extra alcohol tariffs, lowering the price of different Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) brands by 15-20 per cent. Previously, Andhra Pradesh raised liquor prices by 75 per cent to restrict booze consumption in the state following the lockdown.

