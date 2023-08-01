Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ancient legacy of Nuh's Nalhar Mahadev Mandir, the temple where 2,500 people sought refuge amid clashes

    As communal clashes grip Haryana's Nuh, here's a look at the ancient legacy, religious significance, and architecture of the Nalhar Mahadev Mandir where 2,500 people sought refuge amid violence.

    Ancient legacy of Nuh's Nalhar Mahadev Mandir, the temple where 2,500 people sought refuge amid clashes snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 4:36 PM IST

    The tranquil surroundings of Nuh's Nalhar Mahadev Mandir were shattered by the horrors of violence on Monday as rioters unleashed chaos on the temple and its visitors. The temple, located about 7 km from Nuh town, stands amidst the picturesque Aravalli hills. However, on the fateful afternoon, it became the destination of a massive procession organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), sparking a communal clash that claimed five lives and left over 70 injured. Among the dead were two security personnel and two civilians, with even a mosque's cleric tragically losing his life.

    Also read: Who is Monu Manesar, the Bajrang Dal leader at centre of communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh?

    The once serene hills had witnessed the firing of shots and the hurling of stones as 2,500 people inside the temple who sought refuge, hoping to survive the ordeal. The violence spread to neighboring Gurugram, where mobs damaged scores of vehicles and torched a mosque. Approximately 50 km away, the temple itself became a target. Realising that they were outnumbered, the local police called in paramilitary forces to rescue those trapped inside. After a tense evening, the temple was finally cleared, and paramilitary personnel now closely monitor the area. Around 50 burnt vehicles were removed from the temple's entrance, a stark reminder of the destructive rampage that unfolded.

    The temple's priest shared a harrowing account of how the temple provided shelter to visitors amidst gunshots and stone-pelting during the clashes. Over 80 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence, and multiple police cases have been registered. Reports suggest that the clashes were fueled by rumors surrounding the possible attendance of Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar, who is wanted for his alleged involvement in the killing of two Muslim men earlier in the year.

    Here's a look at the ancient legacy of the Nalhar Mahadev Mandir

    The origins of Nalhar Mahadev Mandir are shrouded in antiquity, with historical records and local beliefs tracing its roots back to several centuries. It is believed to have been constructed during the reign of the Yaduvanshi Rajputs, who once ruled this region.

    According to local folklore, the temple derives its name from an intriguing legend. It is said that the Pandavas, from the Indian epic Mahabharata, visited this place during their exile in the forests. They were in search of water to quench their thirst when Lord Krishna appeared before them. By striking his foot on the ground, Krishna created a spring of holy water, which continues to flow within the temple complex to this day. This sacred water body is known as "Nal" in Hindi, hence giving the temple its name "Nalhar Mahadev Mandir."

    The temple's architecture reflects a mix of Rajput and Mughal styles, showcasing the influences of the dynasties that once ruled over the region. The main deity of the temple is Lord Shiva, worshipped in the form of a Shiva Lingam. The sanctum sanctorum, adorned with intricate carvings and sculptures, exudes an aura of spirituality and tranquility.

    Nalhar Mahadev Mandir holds immense religious significance for devotees, especially during the auspicious occasions of Shivratri and other festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva. Pilgrims and worshippers from different parts of Haryana and neighboring states flock to the temple to seek blessings and pay their respects to the divine.

    Over the years, Nalhar Mahadev Mandir has undergone several renovations and restoration works to preserve its ancient glory. The local community and authorities have been actively involved in maintaining the sanctity and architectural integrity of this revered place of worship.

    In the present day, the temple continues to be a popular destination for pilgrims and tourists alike. It offers a serene and spiritual environment where one can immerse themselves in devotion and find solace amidst the bustling world.

    Nalhar Mahadev Mandir in Nuh, Haryana, stands as a timeless symbol of faith and reverence. With its ancient history, captivating legends, and splendid architecture, the temple serves as a living link to the region's illustrious past. As it continues to inspire and draw devotees, this sacred abode of Lord Shiva remains an integral part of Haryana's cultural and religious heritage.

    Also read: WATCH: 2,500 take shelter in temple amid communal violence in Haryana's Nuh; dramatic videos go viral

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 4:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha passes registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha passes registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023; check details

    Monsoon session: Centre tables Bill to replace ordinance on control of Delhi services in Lok Sabha

    Monsoon session: Centre tables Bill to replace ordinance on control of Delhi services in Lok Sabha

    Absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery: Supreme Court on Manipur violence AJR

    Absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery: Supreme Court on Manipur violence

    Won't scrap Peripheral Ring Road project, Karnataka Deputy CM tells impacted farmers

    Won't scrap Peripheral Ring Road project, Karnataka Deputy CM tells impacted farmers

    Who is Monu Manesar, the Bajrang Dal leader at centre of communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh snt

    Who is Monu Manesar, the Bajrang Dal leader at centre of communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh?

    Recent Stories

    Redmi Watch 3 Active with 12-day battery life launched Here is why you should buy it gcw

    Redmi Watch 3 Active with 12-day battery life launched; Here's why you should buy it

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional as he enters house for meeting daughter Pooja ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional as he enters house for meeting daughter Pooja

    Cleanser to Brightening: 5 Skin benefits of Chamomile Tea vma eai

    Cleanser to Brightening: 5 Skin benefits of Chamomile Tea

    Ashoka Founder Pranav Gupta : Transformative Role of Digital Humanities

    Role of Digital Humanities in Modernizing Higher Education – Insights by Ashoka Founder Pranav Gupta

    cricket The ultimate Ashes warrior: 7 famous quotes by Stuart Broad osf

    The ultimate Ashes warrior: 7 famous quotes by Stuart Broad

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon