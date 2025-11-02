JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan claims the arrest of their own Mokama candidate, Anant Singh, in a murder case highlights the end of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, contrasting it with the Nitish Kumar govt's focus on good governance.

'Jungle Raj' vs 'Good Governance'

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan on Sunday targeted the opposition parties (Mahagathbandhan) in Bihar stating that the arrest of the party's Mokama Assembly candidate Anant Singh highlights the stark contrast between the era of "jungle raj" in the State and the current Nitish Kumar-led government, which focuses on good governance. In an interaction with ANI, Ranjan stated that the NDA has taken action against prominent political figures on various occasions and Singh's arrest represents a significant step in this direction. "This is a befitting reply to the opposition. Those who constantly question the law-and-order situation in Bihar have realised that when such crimes occurred between 1990 and 2005, the police were unable to take action against political leaders. However, the NDA has, on various occasions, taken action against prominent political figures. The recent arrest marks a significant step in the same direction. It clearly highlights the stark contrast between the era of jungle raj and today's government of good governance... Instead of nitpicking, the opposition should accept that this is a government of good governance," Ranjan told ANI.

BJP Affirms Rule of Law

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, reacting to the Mokama murder case involving in the death of Jan Swaraj supporter Dularchand Yadav, stated that the police have full authority to take necessary action to ensure justice. The Bihar BJP President also stated that the law is doing its job, and the police will keep a close watch on all these developments and then take an appropriate decision. "There is a rule of law in Bihar and the police have full authority to take action to deliver justice. The law is doing its work; after that, there is the court, and the case will also go to the court. The court keeps a close watch on all these and then takes an appropriate decision," said Jaiswal.

Mokama Murder Case and Arrest

On October 30, a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama. The Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said that Anant Singh and two of his associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, have been arrested. All three will be presented before the magistrate.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle in Mokama

The electoral battle in Mokama Assembly constituency in Patna district, Bihar, is centred around two Bahubalis - Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh, who dominate the region's political narrative. Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. Both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies.

Bihar Assembly Election Schedule

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)