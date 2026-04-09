To celebrate Anant Ambani's birthday, a special event with a fruit feast for elephants was held at Jaipur's Hathi Gaon. Mahouts and families also received gifts. This follows his recent Rs 18 crore donation for temples and animal welfare in Kerala.

Birthday Celebration in Jaipur

A special event was organised at Jaipur's Hathi Gaon (Elephant Village) to celebrate Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani's birthday tomorrow. He is known for his love for animals.

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The celebration featured a colourful setup with pink and white balloons, a red carpet, and a long table laid with fruits including bananas, watermelons, and papayas, which elephants enjoyed. Children were excited to see elephants enjoying their meal.

Speaking with ANI, Hathi Gaon Development Committee President Shafiq Ballu Khan said fruits have been organized for elephants. "We have organised fruits for elephants. Gifts have been given to mahouts, and ration for a month have been given to their families. Hathi Gaon is recognized both domestically and internationally," he said.

Philanthropic Efforts in Kerala

Anant Ambani, earlier this month, announced Rs 18 crore in contributions towards temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala, including Rs 6 crore in donations to the Rajrajeshwaram and Guruvayur temples and a Rs 12 crore commitment to restore the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram, alongside new initiatives for the care of temple elephants.

Temple Visits and Donations

Anant Ambani visited two of Kerala's most revered temples, the Rajrajeshwaram Temple and the Guruvayur Temple, where he announced Rs 6 crore in donations (Rs 3 crore each to the two temples), a Rs 12 crore commitment for the comprehensive renovation of the Rajrajeshwaram Temple, including the restoration of its historic East Gopuram, and additional support for elephant welfare initiatives at Guruvayur.

During his visit to the historic Rajrajeshwaram Temple in Taliparamba on April 2, Anant Ambani made traditional offerings, including Ponnumkudam, Pattam, Thaali, Neyyamrutu, and performed Ashwamedha Namaskaram. He also handed over a cheque of Rs 3 crore towards ongoing renovation efforts. (ANI)