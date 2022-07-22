Anand Mahindra shares clip of Thar's 'dangerous manoeuvre', advises restraint

Mahindra stated on Twitter after sharing the video, "This post arrived in my mailbox this morning. While I admire their trust in the Thar, this appears to be an extremely dangerous manoeuvre. I urge Thar's owners to exercise restraint."

For many years, the Mahindra Thar has been an exceptionally capable vehicle on Indian roads, and the newest Thar backs up its off-road abilities with sleek appearance, a somewhat comfortable cabin, and an extensive feature list. Of course, the Thar's 4x4 capabilities make it an ideal SUV for adventurers, but every machine has its limits. Anand Mahindra recently turned to Twitter to broadcast a video footage of Thar SUVs crossing a fast-flowing river stream, with a warning for those behind the wheel.

The Mahindra Thar units can be seen struggling through difficult wet conditions in the video footage. According to reports, the video depicts a fast-flowing Dudhsagar river near Collem in Goa. Despite the power of the water current, both Thar units traverse the river slowly but steadily. Those around the guy filming the video can even be heard cheering and praising the drivers. It is unclear when the video was shot.

Thar is powered by a mStallion petrol engine and a mHawk diesel engine, and it currently available with both manual and automatic gearbox options. Its off-road abilities are famous, but numerous owners of the vehicle have been seen undertaking some extremely risky driving manoeuvres that frequently defy logic and common sense.

Anand Mahindra is an enthusiastic social media user who frequently publishes items on his Twitter timeline ranging from amusing to interesting. Since its release in 2020, the Mahindra Thar has been the best-selling SUV in its class. In the last two years, Mahindra & Mahindra has supplied around 60,000 units.