    Man's innovative technique of walking on water impressed businessman Anand Mahindra: watch the video

    Due to heavy rains, several parts of India are experiencing flood-like situations. However, Man's creative way of walking through waterlogged areas has impressed business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 1:21 PM IST

    Amid constant rainfall in several parts of the country, road and rail connectivity is disrupted in many states. The water level of major rivers was beyond the danger mark and was threatening after persistent rain for over a week. Several areas were submerged, and many landslides and floods were reported. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in many areas. In such a time-testing condition, a man showed his creative technique to cross the submerged area.

    The Mahindra group chairman, Anand Mahindra, shared this video on his Twitter handle with the caption, "As the saying goes: Necessity is the mother of invention…"

    A young man can be seen utilising an innovative solution in the video to keep himself away from getting drenched. Yes, the man was controlling two stools with a rope. As he walks, the man drags the stool with the rope and brings it forward. Then he stands on that stool and pulls the other stool he was previously standing on to move forward. Repeating a similar approach, he effortlessly walks through the saturated area and reaches his destination.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 2.5 million views and 65K likes. Social media users found this video hilarious and expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "He could have stick it to his boots. Could have made it easier. Plastic stools will float on water, so it will be difficult to place." 

    Another person commented, "There is a lot of hidden talent in various areas of India, but not everyone gets a chance to unfold their talent and make it public may be due to fear, maybe die to lack of opportunity, may be due to any religious issue." Take a look.

