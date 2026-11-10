Amritsar Rural Police have successfully busted a major illegal arms and drug trafficking network, arresting seven accused and seizing an RPG, firearms, and substantial quantities of narcotics in a joint operation with a central agency.

Major Breakthrough in Amritsar Drug and Arms Probe

Amritsar Rural Police, in a joint operation with a Central Agency, has busted multiple illegal arms and drug trafficking networks in Punjab, apprehending seven accused and recovering an RPG, illegal firearms, ammunition and large quantities of narcotics. According to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) on X, the operation led to the recovery of one RPG (22 NETTO), two illegal pistols, 106 live cartridges, 7.904 kg of heroin, 5.152 kg of opium and 2.344 kg of ICE (methamphetamine). The police also recovered one drone, one GPS tracker and five mobile phones during the operation.

Details of the Seized Contraband

In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police, in a joint operation with a Central Agency, busts multiple illegal arms and drug trafficking networks, apprehends seven accused and recovers one RPG (22 NETTO), two illegal pistols, 106 live cartridges, 7.904 kg heroin, 5.152 kg opium, 2.344 kg ICE (methamphetamine), one drone, one GPS tracker and five mobile phones.

Investigation and Foreign Connections

Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons and narcotics for further distribution among criminal elements. Separate FIRs have been registered at PS Gharinda, PS Lopoke and PS Bhindi Saida, #Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages and identify other individuals involved in the network. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling illegal arms and drug trafficking networks and ensuring a safer, drug-free Punjab. — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 10, 2026

Sharing details of the operation, the Punjab DGP said, "In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police, in a joint operation with a Central Agency, busts multiple illegal arms and drug trafficking networks, apprehends seven accused and recovers one RPG (22 NETTO), two illegal pistols, 106 live cartridges, 7.904 kg heroin, 5.152 kg opium, 2.344 kg ICE (methamphetamine), one drone, one GPS tracker and five mobile phones."

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons and narcotics for further distribution among criminal elements. The DGP further stated that separate FIRs have been registered at Police Stations Gharinda, Lopoke and Bhindi Saida in Amritsar. "Further investigation is underway to establish backwards and forward linkages and identify other individuals involved in the network," the DGP said. "@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling illegal arms and drug trafficking networks and ensuring a safer, drug-free Punjab," it added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)