An exchange of fire broke out between Punjab Police personnel and a group of miscreants in Amritsar late Wednesday night, leaving one miscreant injured while two others were arrested. One accused, however, managed to escape and is currently on the run, police said.

Details of the Encounter

According to officials, the incident occurred during a late-night patrol when the police intercepted a suspicious vehicle near the outskirts of Amritsar. On being stopped, the occupants allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting the personnel to retaliate.

"During the encounter, one of the miscreants sustained bullet injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable. Two of his accomplices were apprehended on the spot, while one managed to flee under the cover of darkness," said a senior police officer.

Investigation and Manhunt Launched

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused were involved in several cases of robbery and extortion in the region. The police recovered firearms, live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar said that a massive search operation has been launched to nab the absconding accused. "We have intensified checking in border areas and are coordinating with nearby police stations to ensure the suspect is apprehended soon," the SSP said.

Police officials further stated that the arrested suspects are being interrogated to determine their possible links with organised criminal gangs operating in Punjab and neighbouring states.

Residents reported hearing gunshots late at night, following which additional police teams were rushed to the spot to maintain law and order. The area has been cordoned off, and forensic teams have been called to collect evidence.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

AGTF Foils Separate Gangster Plot

Earlier, in another operation, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with SAS Nagar Police foiled a gangster plot and apprehended two operatives linked to foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, following an exchange of fire at Ghaghar Bridge on the Ambala-DeraBassi highway.

During the operation, the accused opened fire on the police party in an attempt to flee and sustained bullet injuries in the retaliatory fire.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the duo, involved in a recent shootout at Rajpura, had been tasked by Goldy Dhillon to target a businessman in Punjab.