Who is Amritpal Singh, the Khalistan-backer having a free-run in Punjab?

Known for making controversial speeches, Amritpal Singh has been accused of openly preaching and propagating violence and speaking the language of secession and separatism.

Amritpal Singh, the radical Sikh leader who runs the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, is openly propagating the Khalistani ideology and making controversial statements that have been taken lightly by the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government thus far.

On Friday, Amritpal termed Khalistan as an ideology and asserted that 'ideology never dies'. Stating that their "aim" for Khalistan should not be seen as evil and taboo, the 'Waris Punjab De' chief said that their "aim" should be seen from an intellectual point of view as to what could be its geopolitical benefits.

Punjab's AAP government buckles before Khalistan backers

"It is an ideology, and ideology never dies. We are not asking for it from Delhi," Amritpal said.

The comments blow a massive hole in the assertions of the state government that there would be no compromise with law and order. Commenting upon the Ajnala incident, where Amritpal's supporters targetted a police station over the arrest of one of his aides, State Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said people of Punjab should have faith in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to maintain law and order in the state.

The aide, Lovepreet Toofan, is being released. Satinder Singh, SSP Amritsar-Rural, told media persons that evidence was produced to them that showed that the accused was not present on the spot when Chamkaur Sahib resident Barinder Singh was kidnapped and thrashed.

Who is Amritpal Singh?

Amritpal Singh hails from Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar and claims to be a follower of Bhindranwale. Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh heads an organisation called 'Waris Punjab De'. This organisation was founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

Often escorted by his armed supporters, Amritpal has been very active in Punjab since taking over the reins of 'Waris Punjab De' last year. Known for making controversial speeches, he has been accused of openly preaching and propagating violence and speaking the language of secession and separatism. According to political parties like Congress, the tone and tenor of Amritpal's speeches are also not exclusively religious. The radical preacher reportedly issued a threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently, saying he would meet the same fate as that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The sect hit the headlines last year when his supporters burnt chairs of the Model Town gurdwara in Jalandhar. The organisation said they were against keeping chairs and sofas in the gurdwara for devotees as it was against tenets of Sikhism.

Earlier this month, the self-styled Sikh preacher tied the knot with a UK-based Non-Resident Indian, Kirandeep Kaur, in a simple ceremony at Jallupur Khera, his native village in Amritsar.

