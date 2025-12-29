Dr. Sanjeev Singh of Amrita Institute has lauded PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address on antimicrobial resistance (AMR). He called AMR a 'silent pandemic' and urged citizens to avoid self-medication and complete antibiotic courses as prescribed.

Dr. Sanjeev Singh, Medical Director of Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in his Mann Ki Baat program. Dr. Singh emphasised the critical need for collective action to combat this growing health threat.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A 'Silent Pandemic'

In a self-recorded video message released after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, Dr Singh, stated the Prime Minister had highlighted one of the most serious public health challenges facing the country and the world. "We were very fortunate that PM Modi covered a very critical subject called antimicrobial resistance. In his Mann ki Baat today, PM Modi once again reminded the nation of the silent pandemic, which is antimicrobial resistance, and it is one of the greatest threats to the future of our generation. Antimicrobial resistance is a threat because of irresponsible, unwarranted use of antibiotics. The Prime Minister's message was very loud and clear. Small, responsible action by each citizen will protect the health of the entire nation," he said.

A Pledge For Responsible Action

He warned that irresponsible and unwarranted use of antibiotics is a major contributor to the growing crisis, saying," Inspired by the Prime Minister's message, let us all come together and take a pledge to never take antibiotics without a registered medical doctor's prescription and always complete the prescribed course." Dr Singh urged citizens to follow medical advice strictly and avoid self-medication.

The Danger of Incomplete Courses

Highlighting a common but dangerous practice, he stated, "As soon as we start feeling healthy or the signs and symptoms start disappearing, we immediately stop antibiotics primarily because of the cost, and that is one of the detrimental reasons for antimicrobial resistance. We should finish the course of the antibiotic. Never use or share antibiotics with family members or use leftover medicines..."

PM Modi's Message to the Nation

On Sunday, referring to a recent report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), PM Modi said that antibiotics are proving ineffective against many diseases, including pneumonia and urinary tract infections. This is a matter of great concern for all of us. He said the report noted that the "major reason for this is people's indiscriminate use of antibiotics. Antibiotics are not medicines that should be taken mindlessly. They should be used only on the doctor's advice. Nowadays, people have started believing that just taking a pill would cure all their problems. This is the reason diseases and infections are proving to be too strong for these antibiotics. I urge all of you to refrain from using medicines at your own discretion. This is especially important when it comes to antibiotics. I would simply say: Medicines require guidance, and antibiotics require doctors. This practice will prove to be very helpful in improving your health." (ANI)