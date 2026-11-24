AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran condemned the Tamil Nadu government for detaining BJP president Nainar Nagendran, labeling the police action an abuse of power amidst rising tensions over the Karthigai Deepam festival at Thiruparankundram.

AMMK Chief Hits Out At TN Govt Over Detention Of Nainar Nagendran

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday hit out at the TVK government and the state police over the detention of Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran, accusing the ruling dispensation of misusing law enforcement to distract attention from a court setback.

Reacting to the development in a post on social media platform X, Dhinakaran strongly criticised the manner in which the BJP state chief's vehicle was intercepted. "The police's lawless conduct in forcibly arresting Tamil Nadu BJP President, my brother, Nainar Nagendran, deserves strong condemnation. For the TVK government and its police to chase the state president of a national party in his vehicle, block his path, stop him and arrest him as though pursuing terrorists is a blatant abuse of power," Dhinakaran wrote.

Linking the police action to judicial scrutiny over the Kallakurichi matter, he urged the state leadership to stop deploying the force for partisan ends. "With the Hon'ble High Court today exposing the TVK government's lies and bluster over the Kallakurichi issue, the TVK government must immediately abandon such politically vindictive actions intended to divert attention from it, and stop using the police, who are duty-bound to uphold the rule of law, as a tool of the ruling establishment," he added.

Meanwhile, the Maha Deepam was lit above the Uchi Pillayar temple at Thiruparankundram Hills as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival amid heavy security and escalating tensions. A small team of priests associated with Subramaniya Swamy Temple lit the lamp. However, no deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar and police personnel were deployed near the pillar. The Supreme Court had issued an interim order for lighting the lamp at 6 pm.

As this happened, Advocate RM Arun Swaminathan, representing petitioner Rama Ravikumar, on Tuesday announced plans to request that contempt proceedings be initiated against the administration after the Karthigai Deepam was not lit on the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram Hills despite the apex court's interim order, accusing the Tamil Nadu government of harbouring bias against Hindus.

Earlier, Nagendran and his supporters were stopped and detained by police near the Thachanallur check post in Tirunelveli while en route to Thiruparankundram in Madurai. Speaking to reporters after his detention, Nagendran said, "In the absence of any legally valid prohibitory order, the police are preventing me from visiting the temple to offer prayers. Preventing us from leaving our homes in the name of arrest amounts to a violation of an individual's fundamental rights," he said.