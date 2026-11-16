Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the late Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Pune, unveiling a statue while describing the leader's sudden death as an irreplaceable void for the state and regional developmental efforts.

Amit Shah Unveils Statue of Late Maharashtra Leader Ajit Pawar Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, describing his untimely demise as an "irreparable loss" for Maharashtra, particularly Pune, Baramati, Pimpri and Chinchwad, during the unveiling of Pawar's statue in Pune in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ajit Pawar, who served as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, died on January 28 this year after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. Addressing the gathering, the Union Home Minister said Pawar's sudden demise had left an irreplaceable void in Maharashtra's political and developmental landscape, as well as in the lives of those who knew him personally.

"The sudden and untimely passing away of 'Dada' is an irreparable loss—not only for Maharashtra, but specifically for the regions of Pune, Baramati, Pimpri, and Chinchwad. I do not believe that the void—the profound emptiness—left by Dada’s sudden departure can ever be filled. Even with collective efforts spanning decades, it seems impossible to replace what has been lost. This is a monumental, irreparable loss for this entire region, and indeed for all of Maharashtra," he said.

Recalling his personal association with Pawar, the Union Home Minister said the late leader was not only a close friend but also a valued colleague. "On a personal level, too, this is an irreparable loss for me; Dada was not just a close friend, but a true colleague. We have suddenly lost a 'people’s leader'—a man who possessed a deep understanding of development and extensive experience across the sectors of Panchayati Raj, cooperatives, agriculture, and modern urban development. He was a leader with true foresight and vision..." Shah said.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Union Home Minister visited the headquarters of Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana and the Shantilal Mutha Foundation in Pune. (ANI)