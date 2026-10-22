Prime Minister Narendra Modi, S Jaishankar, and Rajnath Singh extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he turned 62. The leaders praised his administrative capabilities and significant contributions to India's internal security, including efforts against Maoism and building a drug-free society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting his contributions to national security and public welfare as he turned 62.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi praised Shah's administrative capabilities, saying they had helped strengthen India's internal security systems. He also highlighted the government's efforts against Maoism and initiatives aimed at building a drug-free society.

Modi wished Shah good health and a long life, expressing hope that he would continue serving the people.

PM Modi Highlights Efforts Against Maoism

In his birthday message, Modi specifically referred to the progress made in tackling Maoism, describing the efforts as noteworthy. He also acknowledged the broader objective of addressing drug-related challenges in the country.

Shah, who heads the Union Home Ministry, has been closely associated with the Centre's internal security strategy and its campaign against Left-Wing Extremism.

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The government has undertaken security operations alongside development initiatives in Maoist-affected regions, with the stated objective of restoring peace and integrating affected communities into the mainstream.

Jaishankar Praises Shah's Commitment to Public Welfare

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also conveyed his birthday wishes to Shah. He praised the home minister's commitment to national security and public welfare, while wishing him good health, happiness and a long life.

Jaishankar's message acknowledged Shah's work in the areas of security and governance.

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Rajnath Singh Also Extends Birthday Greetings

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined the leaders in wishing Shah on his birthday. In his message, Singh praised Shah's dedication to strengthening India's internal security and giving fresh momentum to the cooperative sector.

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He also wished Shah good health and a long life, expressing hope that the home minister would continue his service to the nation.

The birthday messages from the senior leaders highlighted Shah's role in the Union government, particularly in internal security, public welfare and cooperation-related initiatives.