    Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on August 7, AAP issues whip to its members

    A three-line whip has been issued by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asking its MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha on Monday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table the Delhi service bill. The contentious bill was passed in Lok Sabha on August 3.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 6:42 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Rajya Sabha on August 7. The Bill to replace the ordinance on transfers and postings of top officers in the Delhi government was approved by the Lok Sabha earlier on August 3. The measure was approved in Lok Sabha despite loud opposition MP objections. Shah while tabling the bill asserted that Parliament is empowered to make laws for Delhi and termed the objection to it "politically motivated".

    The proposed legislation will increase the Central government's grip over the nation's capital by granting the Delhi Lieutenant Governor the last say in decisions on the posting and transfer of local government employees. 

    Meanwhile, a three-line whip was issued by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to its Rajya Sabha members requesting their attendance in the House on August 7 and 8.

    "All members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha are kindly urged to please be present in the house from 11 am onward until adjournment of the House from August 7 to August 8, 2023, without fail, and support the party position. This may be considered the MOST IMPORTANT," the whip stated.

    Even the Congress party, which supports the AAP on the bill, has given a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present on Monday.

    The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the past couple of months had reached out to several opposition leaders to drum up support against the bill. The AAP government has urged various opposition leaders to get it blocked in Rajya Sabha, where the NDA is short of numbers on its own. Kejriwal-led AAP government has also challenged the ordinance in the Supreme Court. 

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2023, 6:44 PM IST
