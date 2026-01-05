Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Tamil Nadu for the 'Modi Pongal' event. He predicted an NDA government in 2026, confirming a BJP-AIADMK alliance, and criticized the ruling DMK government, calling it the "most corrupt" in the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the "Namma Ooru Modi Pongal" celebrations to be held in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. The Union Home Minister arrived in the state on Sunday for a two-day visit and attended the valedictory function of the "Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Tamilanin Payanam" campaign yatra, led by Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran.

Union Home Minister Shah is also scheduled to visit the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli, to offer prayers before participating in the Modi Pongal festivities at Mannarpuram.

Shah sets 2026 target for NDA govt in Tamil Nadu

Earlier on Sunday, addressing a massive gathering at the closing ceremony of state BJP President Nainar Nagenthran's marathon yatra, Shah declared, "In April 2026, an NDA government will be formed in Tamil Nadu."

Highlighting previous electoral wins in recent years, he said, "2024 and 2025 were years of victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party; now, 2026 will be the year we bring that mandate to Tamil Nadu and Bengal."

The Home Minister urged citizens of Tamil Nadu to align themselves and join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vision of a developed India."

Confirms alliance with AIADMK

Shah's speech served as a formal confirmation of the BJP's alliance strategy to oppose the ruling DMK. He announced that the BJP is prepared to lead a "strong alliance" with the AIADMK and other regional partners.

"The alliance of BJP with AIADMK and others will have its final fight against Congress and DMK," Shah said.

Slams DMK as 'most corrupt'

The Home Minister criticised the current administration, labelling the DMK government as "the most corrupt government" in the country.

He accused the ruling party of failing, saying, "The DMK government has failed on every front. If the most corrupt government is anywhere in the whole of India, then unfortunately, it is in Tamil Nadu."