Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Visakhapatnam on November 12 to attend the 31st CII Partnership Summit, inaugurate the Women and Development Summit-2026, and chair a key MHA meeting concerning Andhra Pradesh development and security issues.

Amit Shah's Visit to Visakhapatnam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials on issues concerning Andhra Pradesh during his day-long visit to Visakhapatnam on November 12. During the visit, Shah will also participate in the 31st edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit at Andhra University Grounds and inaugurate the Women and Development Summit-2026 near Varun Beach in Visakhapatnam.

CII Partnership Summit and Official Engagements

The Home Minister's programme will begin with his participation in the inaugural session of the 31st CII Partnership Summit, a two-day event scheduled to be held on November 12 and 13. Organised annually since 1995, the Summit is being held in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The theme of this year's Summit is 'Navigating Change: Technology, Trust, and Trade, Leading the Way in a New World Order'. The event will bring together global leaders, policymakers, investors and industry captains to facilitate dialogue and partnerships across the pillars of technology, trust and trade. The previous edition of the Summit, hosted in Visakhapatnam with the Andhra Pradesh government as the host state, witnessed the participation of 30 ministers, 3,000 delegates, over 650 international delegates and representatives from around 60 countries.

Meetings and Conclusion

In the afternoon, Shah will participate in the inauguration of the Women and Development Summit-2026 near Varun Beach. Before concluding his visit, the Home Minister will chair a meeting with MHA officials to discuss issues concerning Andhra Pradesh. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and other officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Andhra Pradesh government will also attend the meeting. (ANI)