Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting to review preparedness for floods and heatwaves. The focus will be on disaster response, early warning systems, inter-agency coordination, and achieving 'zero casualty' targets.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a crucial high-level meeting in New Delhi on Sunday to comprehensively review the country's preparedness for possible floods and heatwave conditions, with a focus on strengthening disaster response mechanisms and ensuring effective coordination among agencies.

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Focus on Key Preparedness Measures

The meeting will focus on key areas, including strengthening flood forecasting and early warning systems through advanced technology and real-time data integration; enhancing preparedness for dealing with simultaneous disasters, particularly the challenges of floods and heatwaves; community awareness and resilience-building programmes for preventing loss of life and property; and ensuring adequate stock of essential relief materials and medical preparedness.

Comprehensive Review on Agenda

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), during the meeting, the Union Home Minister will assess the preparedness of Central government agencies, review early warning systems, resource deployment, and inter-agency coordination to ensure zero loss of life and minimal damage to property during natural disasters.

Shah will also review the progress of long-term flood mitigation measures being taken across the country, including protection of critical infrastructure projects, river management initiatives and scientific advancements in forecasting. He will also take stock of the implementation of decisions taken in last year's review meeting, ensuring accountability and accelerated coordinated execution of activities.

Proactive Governance and Disaster Resilience

The MHA stated that the meeting holds special significance in view of the Central government's whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach towards disaster preparedness and response. The focus remains on building a proactive, technology-driven system capable of handling multiple natural calamities effectively.

Over the years, the Centre has significantly strengthened the nation's disaster management framework in recent years under the guidance of the Union Home Minister. This includes better coordination between the Central and state government agencies, massive strengthening of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and sustained focus on a "zero casualty" approach during natural calamities.

The high-level review is seen as part of the government's continued push towards proactive governance, citizen-centric disaster response, and building a disaster-resilient India with enhanced preparedness at all levels. (ANI)