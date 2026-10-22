On Union Minister Amit Shah's birthday, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel participated in public service events at Ahmedabad's Sola Civil Hospital. He visited patients, distributed fruits, and served meals to the needy at the hospital's Annakshetra.

Service Activities Mark Amit Shah's Birthday

Various public service and humanitarian activities were organised in Ahmedabad on the occasion of the birthday of Union Home and Cooperation Minister and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha MP Amit Shah. On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel actively participated in various humanitarian service programmes at Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, Vejalpur MLA Amitbhai Thakar, and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Kamleshbhai Patel were also present on the occasion.

As part of the programme organised under the slogan ‘Service to the nation is our resolve, India’s progress is our goal’, the Chief Minister visited patients undergoing treatment at Sola Civil Hospital and distributed fruits after inquiring about their well-being. The CM extended his best wishes to the patients, praying for their speedy recovery and good health.

CM Serves Meals at Annakshetra

Thereafter, Patel visited Kusumba ‘Annakshetra’ (free meal centre) located within the premises of Sola Civil Hospital. There, he distributed meals to the relatives of patients admitted to the hospital and other needy people. Local public representatives, hospital doctors, administrative officials, and social and political leaders were present on the occasion.

GMDC Presents Dividend Cheque to CM

Earlier in the day, a dividend cheque of Rs 223.54 crore for the financial year 2025-26 from Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) was presented to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, as per the release. Established in 1963, GMDC, a state government undertaking, makes a significant contribution to the industrial and economic development of the state through the scientific, efficient and sustainable development of mineral resources.GMDC is primarily engaged in the mining and sale of minerals, including lignite, bauxite, limestone, fluorspar and silica sand.

GMDC has secured three coal blocks in Odisha, namely Baitarani West, Burapahar and Kudanali-Lubri, strengthening its role in ensuring Gujarat’s long-term energy security, the release said. (ANI)