Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting in Itanagar to discuss border security, law and order, and infrastructure development, while reaffirming the central government's commitment to the all-round progress of Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Review Meeting in Itanagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the Cooperative Conference at Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar on Sunday. Earlier, Minister Amit Shah on November 21 chaired a high-level review meeting in Itanagar to discuss key issues concerning law and order, internal security, border management, and development in Arunachal Pradesh, according to the press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The meeting was attended by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, the State’s Deputy Chief Minister, senior ministers and high-ranking officials from both the Central and State governments. The meeting included a comprehensive review of issues related to the state's law and order, criminal justice system, drug trafficking, cybercrime, terrorism and insurgency, foreign nationals, police modernisation, and disaster management.

During the meeting, Amit Shah emphasised better coordination between central and state security agencies, strengthening local intelligence networks, and maintaining continuous monitoring in sensitive areas to ensure peace and security in the state. Given the sensitivity of the approximately 1,126-kilometre-long international border that Arunachal Pradesh shares with China, the Home Minister reviewed border security and strategic infrastructure. He also placed special emphasis on the expansion of road connectivity, border outposts, helipads, and telecommunication facilities in the border areas, as well as on the effective implementation of the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' to enhance livelihood opportunities for the local population.

The meeting included discussions on the effective operation of the 1930 helpline for the prevention of cybercrimes, expansion of cyber-forensic capabilities, and increasing the availability of trained experts. Furthermore, given the state’s geographical conditions, the need to bolster the capacity of the disaster management mechanism - including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services, and emergency response systems - was also discussed.

During the visit, Union Home Minister reiterated the commitment of the Government of India towards the all-round development of Arunachal Pradesh and assured continuous support to the state. Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked the Union Home Minister for the guidance and assured him that the state government would make every effort to implement these directives and take the development of the state forward.