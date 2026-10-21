Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute on Police Commemoration Day, recalling the 1959 Hot Springs incident in Ladakh where 10 CRPF personnel died fighting Chinese troops, an event that marks the history of this day.

Remembering the Hot Springs Sacrifice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday recalled the October 21, 1959, incident in Ladakh's Hot Springs region, where 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel laid down their lives while resisting an attack by Chinese troops, marking the historical significance behind the annual observance of Police Commemoration Day.

Addressing the National Police Commemoration Day parade in Delhi, Shah said the personnel made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the country's territory. "Since I am here, I would also like to share the history of Police Commemoration Day. On this day, October 21, 1959, in the rugged Hot Springs region of Ladakh, 10 CRPF personnel laid down their lives while valiantly resisting an attack by the Chinese army, " he said.

"A study of the incident at Hot Springs reveals that once the conflict began on those high-altitude hills, the outcome was perhaps inevitable. Yet, those immortal sons of the nation, determined that not even an inch of our land should fall into foreign hands, made the ultimate sacrifice. Ever since, October 21 has been observed annually as Police Commemoration Day," Shah added.

'A Challenging and Profound Act of Service'

The Union Home Minister also highlighted the demanding nature of police service, noting that personnel continue to perform their duties during festivals when people celebrate with their families. "On this occasion, I would like to tell the people of our nation that among all forms of government service, the most demanding and challenging is, without a doubt, service in the police force. While every citizen in the country gets to celebrate various festivals, be it Raksha Bandhan, Holi, Diwali, or Eid, for police personnel, there are no such holidays," Shah said.

He further added, "On the very days when the rest of us are celebrating with our families, these officers are out on duty, ensuring internal security, managing traffic, and safeguarding the well-being of the public. To dedicate the prime years of one’s life to the nation, while living away from one’s own family, is a truly profound act of service."

Tributes at the National Police Memorial

He also paid solemn floral tributes at the National Police Memorial, honouring the supreme sacrifice of police and security personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

On October 21, 1959, ten valiant Policemen laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. Since then, October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day every year.

In recognition of the sacrifices made by Police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, the Prime Minister dedicated the National Police Memorial (NPM), Chanakyapuri, New Delhi to the nation on Police Commemoration Day 2018. (ANI)