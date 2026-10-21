Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to martyred police on National Police Commemoration Day, saying the National Police Memorial inspires future generations. He also hailed the CAPF for ensuring peaceful elections, citing West Bengal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed the National Police Commemoration Day event at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi, paying tribute to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty and acknowledging the contribution of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

'Memorial to inspire future generations'

Shah recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Police Memorial in 2018 to honour police personnel martyred across the country. He said the memorial was intended to inspire future generations of police personnel. “In 2018, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated this National Police Memorial dedicated to all the police personnel from across the nation who have been martyred in the line of duty. The intent behind this is for future generations of police personnel to draw inspiration here, remain ever-vigilant in their responsibilities, and stay prepared to make the supreme sacrifice in the discharge of their duties,” he said.

Shah said the memorial had become a place of pilgrimage for citizens to pay tribute to the 36,852 martyrs. He noted that 154 more personnel had been added to the list of martyrs this year. “This site has become a place of pilgrimage for citizens from all over the country. Grateful citizens visit this memorial to pay their heartfelt tributes to the 36,852 police personnel, expressing the nation’s profound gratitude. This year, 154 more brave personnel have been added to this list. Mahesh ji, Director of IB (Intelligence Bureau), has read out their names so that we may pay our respects. With folded hands, I offer my salutations to these martyrs,” he said.

Shah lauds CAPF's role in security, elections

The Home Minister also expressed gratitude to CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) personnel deployed along the borders and across the country, highlighting their role in maintaining internal security, conducting elections and ensuring the smooth functioning of democratic processes. “I would also like to extend a special word of gratitude to all the CAPF personnel, whether they are deployed along our borders or tasked with maintaining security within the country. Far from their homes, they remain ever-vigilant, be it during elections, festivals, public demonstrations, or while guarding our borders, thereby fortifying our internal security. They remain steadfastly at their posts, ensuring that the nation continues to function smoothly. Whether it concerns safeguarding the nation’s democracy or ensuring the smooth conduct of democratic processes, we cannot even imagine doing so without the CAPF,” he said.

Referring to the West Bengal Assembly elections, Shah praised CAPF personnel for conducting the polls without any loss of life in a state like Bengal where hundreds lose their lives in every election. “Consider the recent elections in Bengal. While the country had managed to put an end to election-related violence in states like UP and Bihar, such violence has historically persisted in Bengal, with hundreds of citizens losing their lives in every election. I wish to extend my heartfelt commendation to all the personnel of the CAPF; they have achieved remarkable success in conducting the Bengal Assembly elections without a single loss of life, thereby setting a new benchmark. It is now widely acknowledged that the entire country has become free from election-related violence,” he said. (ANI)

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