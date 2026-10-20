Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Punjab, meeting families of three anti-drug activists killed for opposing the drug trade. He urged CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over all cases to the CBI, slamming the AAP government's handling of the drug crisis.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited the residences of anti-drug activists Bikramjit Singh and Parvinder Singh Jhota, who were killed after raising their voices against the drug trade, and met their families amid growing concerns over drug trafficking and law and order in the northern state.

During his visit to the state, the Home Minister went to the residence of late Bikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur to offer his condolences to the bereaved family. He also met with the family members of Gulzar Singh, who was killed for standing up against local chitta (synthetic drugs) peddlers in Sangrur.

In a post shared on X, Shah expressed his grief, saying, "Today, at the residence of the family of late Bikramjit Singh ji, who lost his life for raising his voice against the unchecked drug trade in Punjab under the AAP government, I met them in Gurdaspur and expressed my condolences. May God grant them the strength to bear this sorrow."

Amit Shah demands CBI probe for all cases

Meanwhile, following the transfer of Parminder Singh Jhota’s murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Union Home Minister (HM) Amit Shah asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to hand over the investigation into two more deaths of anti-drug activists to the CBI as well, stating that the state government "will not be able to handle it."

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana after concluding a day-long visit to the state, Shah said he met the bereaved families of Bikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur, Gulzar Singh in Sangrur, and Parwinder Singh Jhota in Mansa—all of whom were either murdered or driven to suicide for allegedly taking a stand against the drug mafia.

Assuring that the central agency will pursue the culprits involved in Jhota's killing regardless of their influence, Shah took a dig at CM Mann, stating, "This morning, upon returning after celebrating his birthday, Bhagwant Mann Ji did one good thing—he handed over one inquiry to the CBI. I want to give my word to the people of Punjab: in the case handed over to us, whoever is found guilty—no matter how powerful or big they are—we will track them down even from the depths of the earth and hand them over to the law. We will bring them before the court."

"And today, I also want to appeal to the Chief Minister: you will not be able to handle it. Hand over the remaining two cases to the CBI as well. That is also the demand of their family members," he added.

'Ground reality far more gut-wrenching'

The Home Minister said the ground reality described by the victims' families and residents was far more severe than what is captured in administrative files. "Meeting these three families, as well as the locals who were troubled and distressed by the chitta (drug) trade and had gathered at their homes—the reality of the situation in Punjab that they described turned out to be far more gut-wrenching and shattering than anything we read in official paper reports in Delhi," Shah said.

'Punjab will be drug-free by 2029'

Shah further set a deadline of December 31, 2029, to eradicate the illicit narcotics network from Punjab, asserting that the Central government will track down and prosecute all perpetrators involved in the killings of anti-drug activists in the state.

"On Vijayadashami, a firm commitment to justice and a drug-free Punjab. Once the CBI takes over the investigation, no matter how influential those involved in these murders may be, they will be tracked down and brought to justice. The resolve is clear: by 31 December 2029, Punjab will be free from the drug trade. We are committed to building a Nasha Mukt Punjab," Shah said.

Highlighting the track record of the central administration, Shah added, "The Modi government's record is that we have demonstrated what we said by doing it. Article 370 has been removed, terrorism is on the brink of elimination, we have eradicated Naxalism, and now we will only sleep peacefully after putting an end to the drug trade. There can be no greater tribute to those three brave individuals who lost their lives than this."

Shah also asked the public to report illicit drug trafficking directly to the central authorities, stating that central agencies would intervene if the state administration fails to act. "I also want to tell the people of Punjab from here that wherever there is any information about the drug trade on the Narcotics Control Bureau's line, you should report it. If the Punjab government takes action, well and good; if it doesn't, we will take action against it. The BJP government, the Modi government, will do it," Shah assured.

Reiterating his pledge, the Union Home Minister said, "Today, on the day of Vijayadashami, I leave with a resolve that by December 31, 2029, we will resolve to free the entire Punjab from the drug trade, and we will make Punjab drug-free."

AAP hits back at Home Minister

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said, "Now that the elections have come, you are worried about Punjab".

“From 2007 to 2017, you had a government with the Akali Dal in Punjab. When the intoxication boomed, and the quantity of drugs increased, why didn't you worry about saving Punjab? Why didn't you take any action?” Mann asked.

“I have held many meetings with you. Bring the anti-drone system. There is a 500-kilometre border with Pakistan. You don't let us bring it,” he said.

The Punjab Chief Minister further said, “Now that the elections have come, you are worried about Punjab,” Mann said, adding, “The people of Punjab understand everything. The people of Punjab are very sensible.”

Joining the chorus, AAP's Manish Sisodia also hit out at the Home Minister, saying, "Amit Shah ji, don't play politics in the family's grief. The web of drugs in Punjab was spun during the Akali-BJP government's time from 2007-2017."

Further attacking Shah, Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "I want to ask Amit Shah: where are drugs grown in India? Drugs are not cultivated in India, nor is their farming permitted anywhere. It is, therefore, obvious that the drugs entering India are coming across the border. Whose responsibility is it to secure the borders? It is the responsibility of the BJP, the central government, and the Home Minister himself—Amit Shah. Whose job is it to stop this smuggling? It is Amit Shah’s own job."

'My visit was purely humanitarian'

Hitting back at political opponents who targeted him over his visit, Shah said his trip was purely humanitarian. "Today, I came here merely to console grieving families; I had no political agenda whatsoever. Yet, abusive language was directed at me by name, and derogatory words were used. I only want to tell them: abusing me will achieve nothing. If doing so gives you satisfaction, by all means, take it. But at least put an end to the drug trade! Put an end to the chitta trade!" he said.

On Shah meeting with Jhota's family, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar said, "Assurances have been provided. The family was concerned about the timeline. It was stated that by 12.00 PM tomorrow, CBI officials will meet with the family to record their statements, document their concerns and apprehensions, and gather their insights regarding who might be behind this. Action will be taken accordingly; no one will be spared. Anyone who played any role in this entire act will be punished; that was the assurance given to them. I believe the family, especially Parvinder’s father, showed great magnanimity."

Shah's visit comes amid a political debate over the drug menace in Punjab, with the BJP accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to tackle the crisis. Shah had alleged that drug traffickers dealing in 'chitta', a term commonly used for heroin in Punjab, were flourishing under the AAP government's protection. (ANI)