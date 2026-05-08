Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata as the Central Observer for the BJP legislative party leader's election. After offering prayers at the Dakshineswar Kali Temple, he is set to hold talks on the new cabinet formation.

Shah in Kolkata as Central Observer

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday offered prayers at the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata, West Bengal. Shah arrived in Kolkata earlier today as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal.

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'Arrogant People are Sitting at Home': BJP MP

Meanwhile, BJP MP Rahul Sinha took a swipe at the opposition and said those who claimed that Amit Shah or any Union Minister would not be able to visit the state after May 4 had been proven wrong. "Those arrogant people who said that Amit Shah or any central minister would not be able to come here after the 4th, see today Amit Shah has come here. And those who said such things are sitting at home," Rahul Sinha said.

He further added, "The leader will be decided in the legislature party meeting, and everything will be clear by 6 pm."

Cabinet Formation on Agenda

Sources further indicate that ahead of the BJP Legislative Party meeting, Shah will hold detailed deliberations with party leaders regarding the upcoming oath-taking ceremony in the state. Discussions are also expected to cover the contours of the new cabinet, including its composition, key portfolios, and overall governance priorities.

Observer Appointments

Shah was appointed as the BJP's central observer for West Bengal, with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi serving as the central co-observer. Along with this, Union Minister JP Nadda has been designated as the central observer for the election of the leader of the party's legislative party in Assam, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as the central co-observer.

BJP's Historic Win in Assembly Polls

BJP created history in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam. As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in West Bengal, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats. (ANI)