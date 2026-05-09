Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended 'Yediyurappa Abhimanotsava' in Chitradurga to celebrate 50 years of the former Karnataka CM's political journey, hailing his service to farmers and the BJP, and promising to build a memorial in his honour.

Amit Shah Honours BS Yediyurappa's 50-Year Political Journey

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the 'Yediyurappa Abhimanotsava', organised to mark 50 years of the political journey of former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B S Yediyurappa, hailing his decades-long public service and contribution to farmers as well as to the party organisation.

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Addressing the gathering here, Shah said, "Our ideology has won such a massive victory in Bengal... Today, on behalf of crores of BJP workers, I have come here to honour the senior BJP leader and the country's farmer leader B.S. Yediyurappa."

Referring to the timing of the event, Shah added, "When the date was decided, it was not known that today would be the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister of Bengal. Today, after 50 years of Yediyurappa's long public life, the day has been fixed to honour his 50 years of service to the farmers of Karnataka, the country and the BJP."

Shah Reaffirms Promise to Build Memorial

The Union Home Minister also reiterated the party's commitment to fulfilling promises made regarding the former Chief Minister's legacy.

The Union Home Minister further reiterated the party's commitment to fulfilling earlier assurances regarding the former Chief Minister's legacy and contribution. He said, "A few days ago, some people argued that I had promised to build a memorial here, but I didn't. I said this in the Legislative Assembly, but the Congress government was formed... We will definitely build this memorial, and we will build it on this very land."

The event saw participation from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, party workers, and supporters who gathered to celebrate Yediyurappa's five-decade-long political journey, which has been closely associated with the growth of the party in Karnataka.

State BJP President and Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra, Working President of Reception Committee and former Minister B Sriramulu and several other leaders also took part in the procession.