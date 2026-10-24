Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla celebrated ITBP Raising Day, honoring the 'Himveers' for their courage and sacrifice in protecting India’s high-altitude borders with unwavering dedication and resolve.

Union Home Minister Praises ITBP Personnel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended greetings to the personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on the occasion of its Raising Day, stating that their tenacity in withstanding the harshest climatic conditions symbolises India's "steely resolve for security." In a post on X, the Union Home Minister hailed the force, popularly known as the 'Himveers', for safeguarding the nation's borders and confronting security threats with courage and dedication. Raising Day greetings to the 'Himveers' of the @ITBP_official. The roar of their valour echoes through the snow-clad mountains, reducing every threat to our nation's security to rubble. Their tenacity in withstanding the harshest climates symbolizes India's steely resolve for security. Salutations to the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 24, 2026 "Raising Day greetings to the 'Himveers' of the @ITBP_official. The roar of their valour echoes through the snow-clad mountains, reducing every threat to our nation's security to rubble. Their tenacity in withstanding the harshest climates symbolises India's steely resolve for security," Shah wrote. Paying tribute to the fallen personnel of the force, he added, "Salutations to the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation."

Leadership Recognizes Exemplary Service

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended his heartfelt greetings to all soldiers and officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on their Foundation Day, commending the force for setting an exemplary standard of bravery and dedication in the country's most rugged frontiers. In a post on X, the Lok Sabha Speaker praised the 'Himveers' for their unwavering resolve in safeguarding the borders across the inaccessible and treacherous terrains of the Himalayas. भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस (ITBP) बल के स्थापना दिवस पर सभी वीर जवानों एवं अधिकारियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। दुर्गम हिमालयी क्षेत्रों में देश की सीमाओं की रक्षा से लेकर हर चुनौतीपूर्ण परिस्थिति में राष्ट्र की सेवा तक, ITBP के जवानों ने अदम्य साहस, अटूट संकल्प और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा की मिसाल कायम की है। मातृभूमि की सुरक्षा के प्रति उनका समर्पण देश के लिए गर्व और प्रेरणा का स्रोत है। राष्ट्र सेवा में समर्पित ITBP के सभी वीर जवानों के शौर्य को नमन। @ITBP_official — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 24, 2026 "Heartfelt greetings to all the brave soldiers and officers on the Foundation Day of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force. From safeguarding the nation's borders in the most inaccessible Himalayan regions to serving the nation in every challenging situation, the soldiers of ITBP have set an exemplary standard of indomitable courage, unwavering resolve, and dedication to duty," Birla wrote. He further said that the force's commitment to national security remained a source of pride and inspiration for the country. "Their commitment to the security of the motherland is a source of pride and inspiration for the country. Salutations to the valour of all the brave soldiers of ITBP, dedicated to national service," he added.

ITBP Celebrates Legacy and Commitment

On the occasion, the ITBP also extended greetings to its personnel, known as 'Himveers' and 'Himveeranganas', and their families, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the nation. In a post on X, the official handle of the paramilitary force invoked its foundational motto: 'Shaurya, Dridhata, Karm Nishtha' (Valour, Steadfastness, and Dedication). भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस बल के 65वें स्थापना दिवस पर सभी हिमवीरों, हिमवीरांगनाओं एवं उनके परिजनों को हार्दिक बधाई और अशेष शुभकामनाएँ! अपने ध्येय वाक्य ‘शौर्य, दृढ़ता, कर्मनिष्ठा’ को चरितार्थ करते हुए यह बल सदैव राष्ट्रसेवा में समर्पित रहेगा। जय हिंद! #ITBP #Himveers @PIB_India https://t.co/gwYhpjMkvv — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 24, 2026 "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all Himveers, Himveeranganas, and their families on the Raising Day of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force! Embodying its motto 'Valour, Steadfastness, Dedication', this force shall forever remain devoted to the service of the nation. Jai Hind!" the ITBP said.

History and Operational Mandate

The ITBP, known as the 'Himveers' (Himalayan Warriors), is deployed along India's 3,488 km border with China, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and is tasked with safeguarding the nation's frontiers in some of the most challenging high-altitude terrains in the world. The ITBP is mandated to guard the border that touches Jammu and Kashmir (1597 km), Himachal Pradesh (200 km), Uttarakhand (345 km), Sikkim (220 km), and Arunachal Pradesh (1126 km). The ITBP was raised on October 24, 1962, in the aftermath of the India-China war, with the primary objective of guarding the country's border along the India-China frontier. Initially starting with just four battalions, the ITBP was tasked with monitoring the 36,000 km-long Himalayan borders, detecting and preventing border violations, and promoting a sense of security among border populations. Over the years, its role has expanded from purely border guarding to include disaster response, anti-Naxal operations, and internal security duties. The force is also frequently deployed for VIP security and election-related assignments across the country. Celebrated every year on October 24, ITBP Raising Day honours the valour, dedication, and sacrifice of the "Himveers" who serve in some of the most inhospitable and high-altitude terrains in the world, including regions above 18,000 feet in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh. The occasion is marked by parades, cultural programmes and tributes to martyrs at the ITBP headquarters in New Delhi and across its formations, recognising the contribution of personnel to border security and national service.