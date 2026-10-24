The Tis Hazari Court has granted Delhi Police five days of custody for Amir Shokeen, arrested for allegedly mocking a man from Tripura in a social media video that prompted FIRs in both Delhi and Tripura.

Court Remands Accused in Racial Remarks Case

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Saturday remanded Amir Shokeen to 5 days police custody. He has been arrested in a case of alleged racial remarks against a man from Tripura in a video. Delhi Police sought his custody as he has to be taken to Ahmedabad for identification and arrest of other persons. A mobile phone has to be recovered. Special Judge Shilpi Jain remanded Amir Shokeen to 5 days' police custody after hearing the submissions of the Public Prosecutor and counsel for the accused. The accused was produced after expiry of one day of judicial custody. He was remanded to judicial custody on Friday by a Duty Magistrate.

Details of Custody and Investigation

While seeking 6 days custody remand of Amir Shokeen, Delhi Police said he has to be interrogated in connection with a video posted on social media by him. The accused person was mocking the victim, who is from Tripura. It was also submitted that he has to be taken to Ahmedabad to identify and arrest the other accused persons seen in the video. This objectionable video was recorded by some other person in Ahmedabad, and Amir Shokeen uploaded the same on social media. Advocate Vinit Jain appeared for Amir Shokeen and opposed the custody remand by submitting that no specific address of Ahmedabad has been given by the Investigation Officer. The accused cannot be made to roam in the entire Ahmedabad. It was also submitted that the other persons in the video are not making any remarks against the victim. They are not even looking towards him. The submissions were opposed by the public prosecutor, who submitted that the accused is not disclosing the exact address of the other accused persons who are in Ahmedabad.

Legal Proceedings Initiated

An FIR has been registered by Delhi Police at Sadar Bazar Police Station for the alleged offences under the SC/ST Act and other related provisions of law. Another FIR has also been registered in Tripura by the local Police in this case. (ANI)