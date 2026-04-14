On the 135th Ambedkar Jayanti, PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and strongly advocated for the Women's Reservation Bill, emphasizing the need to increase women's seats in the Lok Sabha to empower 'Nari Shakti' for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal in the parliament premises on the occasion of 135th Ambedkar Jayanti and vouched for the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that it seems fit that the number of seats for women legislators in the Lok Sabha are increased.

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In a letter attached to a post on X, he said, "Today, 14 April, is a day that holds immense significance in India's history. It is the Jayanti of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who is widely respected for his enduring contribution to nation-building. I pay tribute to him and recall his commitment to constitutional values, which continues to guide our journey."

'Nari Shakti' Making its Mark in Every Field

He expressed happiness at the enthusiasm received towards the proposal and praised the increasing participation of women in various fields such as academics, literature, art, music, cinema, dance and heritage. "In the next two days, on the 16th, Parliament will reconvene to discuss and hopefully pass an important constitutional amendment relating to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. I am seeing that there is immense enthusiasm towards this. Women from all over the nation are expressing their joy at getting a stronger opportunity to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat," he said.

"All of you, our Nari Shakti, are making your mark in every aspect of national life, and this active contribution is one of the most gladdening developments of our times. Look at the world of StartUps...so many of them have women in leadership roles. Science and innovation, which are guiding the progress of humankind in the 21st century, have seen an increasing participation of women. The same is the case in academics, literature, art, music, cinema, dance and heritage," he added.

PM Modi also highlighted women's rising participation in sports, underlining that young girls are challenging the orthodox mindset. "Perhaps nowhere is this change more visible than in sports, where a quiet revolution has taken place. Indian women athletes are winning more medals, breaking records and challenging old mindsets. Their successes are inspiring several other young girls to pursue sports," he said.

He noted that several Self-Help Groups and Lakhpati Didis have showcased how self-reliance can be achieved and how other women can be empowered.

Push for Women's Representation in Legislative Bodies

Further, he said that it is only fitting that women are given more seats in the Lok Sabha to further empower them in the Parliament. He recalled how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel worked towards reserving seats for women, and post-independence, the Indian society witnessed equal rights for them.

"With women excelling in several of the above fields, it is only fitting that we increase the participation of women in legislative bodies. In fact, this is a subject on which there is broad consensus, not only in the present but also for several decades in the past. About a hundred years ago, during his tenure as the President of the Ahmedabad Municipality, Sardar Patel worked towards reserving seats for women. As soon as India began its journey as an independent nation, we had equal voting rights for women and men," he said.

"In many other nations across the world, women had to wait for years or even centuries for this. In the last three to four decades, numerous efforts were made to increase women's participation in legislative bodies, but the efforts did not fully fructify. On some occasions, it was a case of coming very close yet remaining very far. Unfortunately, a subject on which there has always been consensus was never able to reach its logical conclusion," he added.

Bill to Strengthen 'Viksit Bharat' Dream

The Prime Minister said that the implementation of this Bill will strengthen the dream to achieve "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. "In the year 2047, we will mark a hundred years since freedom from colonial rule. As the people of India immerse themselves in realising the dream of a Viksit Bharat by then, let us ensure that justice is done to the aspirations of India's Nari Shakti, which is almost half of our population. When they become active participants in policy making and decision making, the journey towards a Viksit Bharat is strengthened," he said.

Call for Cross-Party Support and Swift Implementation

He further said that the participation of women in legislative decision-making is absolutely non-negotiable and appealed for support from all political parties towards the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill. "It is imperative that we do whatever is possible to add more vigour to our development trajectory and for that, the active participation of women is absolutely non-negotiable. It is this principle that led to the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in 2023, and it is the same principle that has made this constitutional amendment the need of the hour. I am sure you are also awaiting its passage in Parliament in the next few days. It is important that we all come together and ensure that women's representation in legislative bodies is introduced in letter and spirit at the very earliest," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill will increase the number of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and will further strengthen democracy. "Our democracy will become stronger and more vibrant if the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and various Assembly elections that year are held with women's reservation fully in place. And for that, the upcoming legislation in Parliament should be passed. Any further delay will be unfortunate and a gross injustice to the women of India. The daughters of India cannot be asked to wait endlessly for what is rightfully theirs. When the voice of women becomes stronger in our legislatures, the voice of democracy itself becomes stronger," he said.

Appeal to MPs and Citizens

The Prime Minister urged the active participation of local MPs in the special sitting, saying that it will bring a historic impact which will be remembered for centuries. He appealed to the women to write to their respective local MPs to encourage them to participate in the meeting scheduled from April 16 to 18 regarding the Women's Reservation Bill.

"I seek your blessings and the blessings of crores of women across the length and breadth of India for the upcoming Parliament sitting and for the passage of the constitutional amendment. I urge you all to write to your local MPs and encourage them as they participate in this historic Parliament sitting. Remind them that they will be doing something whose impact will be felt for centuries to come. This will surely boost their spirits! I also take this opportunity to extend my greetings for the various festivals that are coming up in the next few days. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and prosperity," he wrote on X. (ANI)

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