YSRCP's Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy called the AP Assembly resolution on Amaravati a 'political drama' by CM Naidu to divert attention. He said YSRCP is not against Amaravati but opposes the corruption and exploitation in its name.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Assembly resolution on Amaravati, which grants legal sanctity to Amaravati as the state capital, is nothing but a political drama by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to divert public attention. He stated that farmers and people are being misled, while the government has failed to fulfil its promises. "Growing doubts among farmers are now turning into questions, and the resolution is an attempt to escape accountability," he said.

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Resolution Questioned, Council Session Demanded

Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office, he questioned the need for resolution. "Who objected to Amaravati? Who stopped its construction?" he asked, demanding clear answers from Chandrababu Naidu. He also pointed out that if the government is sincere about discussion, it should convene the Legislative Council. The Council is not being called because the government has no answers to the questions that would be raised.

'We Oppose Only the Corruption'

Sajjala clarified that the YSRCP party is not against Amaravati or the capital region. He said that even Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy never opposed Amaravati, and under the decentralisation policy, it has a role as a capital. "We oppose only the corruption and exploitation in the name of capital construction," he asserted.

Allegations of Financial Mismanagement and Farmer Distress

He alleged massive corruption in Amaravati projects, stating that during 2014-19, thousands of crores were spent with little progress. "Temporary buildings initially estimated at Rs 3,500 per square foot went up to nearly Rs 19,000. Now, new estimates are again rising sharply. Despite two years in power, the present government has not built anything new, nor developed layouts or returned plots to farmers. Many plots shown to farmers are in unsuitable locations like ponds, causing severe distress," he added.

He further alleged that loans are being raised in the name of Amaravati, with mobilisation advances and commissions benefiting select contractors. "Past income tax notices linked to alleged commissions also remain unanswered. Farmers are struggling without proper land returns and basic infrastructure," he said.

Sajjala warned that Chandrababu Naidu's approach is pushing the state into a cycle of debt and uncertainty, while using the Amaravati issue to keep people in confusion.