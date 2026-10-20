Punjab Minister Aman Arora welcomed Amit Shah's visit, questioning the Centre's failure to secure the border and stop drugs. He highlighted a 3000 kg heroin seizure in Gujarat and the rise of gangster culture during the previous BJP-Akali rule.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Tuesday welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Punjab, raising four questions concerning drug trafficking and border security. Arora said Shah would meet families affected by drugs during his visit and urged the Centre to address these issues. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Punjab today. He will be meeting families that have been affected by drugs. The Punjab Government welcomes Amit Shah Ji to Punjab,” Arora said.

Minister Poses Four Questions to Amit Shah

Raising four questions for Shah, Arora asked why the Centre had failed to secure the 543-kilometre international border Punjab shares with Pakistan and how 3,000 kilograms of heroin had reached Mundra Port in Gujarat before being distributed across the country. “Today, we have four questions that we would like to ask Amit Shah Ji. Why is the Central Government failing to secure the 543-kilometre international border that Punjab shares with Pakistan? Why is it that 3,000 kilograms of heroin lands at the Mundra Port in Gujarat and is distributed across the entire country?" he asked.

He also questioned the entry of synthetic heroin, commonly known as chitta, into Punjab and the growth of gangster culture between 2007 and 2017, when the BJP-Akali Dal coalition was in power. "Between 2007 and 2017, chitta (synthetic heroin) entered Punjab and gangster culture flourished during which time the BJP-Akali Dal coalition was in power. If gangsters and drugs fall under the domain of law and order, what is the situation in BJP-ruled states?” he said.

'Haryana a Nursery for Gangsters'

Arora also referred to the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, alleging that the shooters were residents of Haryana. He urged Shah to order an investigation into the matter. “In Mumbai, bullets were fired at Tiger Shroff. The shooters were residents of Haryana. Haryana has become a nursery for gangsters in the country. Amit Shah Ji should also order an investigation into this matter so the truth comes before the nation,” he said.

Jhota Murder Case Transferred to CBI

On the murder of Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa, Arora said that the state government decided to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following their demand. “Regarding the murder of Parwinder Jhota in Mansa, the government has consistently stood by his family. Based on the family’s demand, we have decided to hand over the investigation of this case to the CBI. No one will be allowed to sell drugs in Punjab, and strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

Action Assured on Viral Video Allegation

Responding to a viral social media video allegedly showing drug tablets being sold at a barber shop, Arora said the matter had not yet come to the government’s notice but assured strict action if the allegation was found to be true. “Such a matter has not yet come to our notice. If this is true, we will take strict action. I appeal to the people of Punjab: if anyone sells such medicines without a prescription, please report it to the police,” he said.

Arora Counters BJP Leader's Claims

Arora also questioned BJP leader Sunil Jakhar’s claim that drugs were not entering Punjab through the international border, suggesting that they could instead be coming from Gujarat. “If Sunil Jakhar claims that drugs are not coming across the international border, then it is quite possible that these drugs are coming from Gujarat,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet the families of people who recently lost their lives after raising their voices against drug traffickers in Punjab’s Mansa, Sangrur and Gurdaspur districts on October 20. (ANI)