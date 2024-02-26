Allahabad HC rejects Muslim side's plea; no stay on worshipping deities in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

The Allahabad High Court on Monday refused to stay the worshipping of deities in a cellar within the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal of the Allahabad HC discovered the judgment.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday refused to stay the worshipping of deities in a cellar within the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal of the Allahabad HC discovered the judgment. The decision comes after extensive deliberation between the Hindu and Muslim sides, with the court previously reserving its judgment.

Advocate Prabhash Pandey stated, "The judge rejected the Muslim side's pleas against the District Judge's order, ensuring the uninterrupted continuation of the puja. The District Magistrate will persist as the Receiver of the 'tehkhana.' This marks a significant triumph for our Sanatana Dharma. The Muslim side retains the option for a review of the decision, but the puja will persist."

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, remarked, "Today, the Allahabad High Court dismissed the initial appeal challenging the orders of Anjuman Intezamia, where the Varanasi district court's rulings from January 17 and 31 were contested. The pivotal outcome ensures the ongoing puja in the 'Vyas Tehkhana' of the Gyanvapi complex will endure."

He further added, "If Anjuman Intezamia proceeds to the Supreme Court, we will lodge our caveat before the SC."

On January 31, the Varanasi court had granted permission for Hindu worshippers to conduct prayers in the southern cellar, known as the 'Vyas Tehkhana,' of the Gyanvapi mosque. The court had also instructed the district magistrate to facilitate the rituals, appointing a priest nominated by the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust. Following this ruling, the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, responsible for managing the Gyanvapi Mosque, lodged a petition before the Allahabad High Court on February 1, contesting the decision of the Varanasi court. This legal action ensued after the Supreme Court declined to expedite the mosque committee's appeal.

The Gyanvapi Mosque has four cellars in its basement, one of which remains under the possession of the Vyas family. However, the mosque committee asserts that the 'Vyas Tehkhana' belongs to the mosque premises, challenging the rights of the Vyas family or any other entity to conduct worship therein. Contrarily, the Hindu side argues that religious ceremonies were conducted by the Vyas family in the basement until 1993, but ceased following a directive from the state government. Previously, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Varanasi court's decision, labelling it a violation of the Places of Worship Act. Owaisi particularly scrutinized the timing of the ruling, suggesting it was hastily made on the judge's last day before retirement. He further contested the basis of the ruling, questioning how the judge could ascertain the presence of an idol within the cellar after three decades without prayers being conducted. Owaisi also raised concerns about the expedited timeline for opening the grills, advocating for a lengthier period for appeals.