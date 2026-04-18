The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench has ordered an FIR against LoP Rahul Gandhi over dual citizenship allegations. The court permitted a CBI probe, stressing it's a matter of national interest. The FIR may be filed in Lucknow or Rae Bareli.

Court Orders FIR in Rahul Gandhi Dual Citizenship Case

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has ruled that First Information Report (FIR) must be registered against Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, in a petition alleging dual citizenship, Additional Government Advocate Vinay Kumar Shahi said on Friday.

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CBI Permitted to Investigate

He said that the FIR is expected to be filed in Lucknow or Rae Bareli. Shahi said state government requested that a national agency such as the CBI to investigate the matter and the court permitted it.

"After extensive arguments, the High Court ruled that an FIR must be registered against Rahul Gandhi over alleged dual citizenship. The state government requested a national agency such as the CBI to investigate, and the court permitted it, stressing the need for a thorough probe... The FIR is expected to be filed in Lucknow or Raebareli, after which Rahul Gandhi will be treated as an accused and required to cooperate with investigators. The court emphasised this is a matter of national interest, not politics. Given his position as opposition leader and member of the Nehru-Gandhi family," Shahi told ANI.

Petitioner Hails 'Historic Verdict'

Petitioner Vignesh Shishir, said the Lucknow Bench of the High Court has delivered a historic verdict. He said the Standing Counsel for the Uttar Pradesh Government noted that since the matter involves multiple jurisdictions, the investigation should be conducted by a central agency. (ANI)