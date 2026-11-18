Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been released from Dasna District Jail after the Allahabad High Court granted him interim bail in an Enforcement Directorate money laundering case, citing failure to follow mandatory arrest protocols.

Allahabad HC Grants Interim Bail To SP Leader Azam Khan In ED Case

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has been released from Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad on interim bail on Wednesday. He is headed to Rampur. Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan had arrived at the jail premises to welcome his father, along with supporters of the SP leader who had gathered outside Dasna Jail.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Khan in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), observing that the mandatory provisions governing his arrest were prima facie not strictly followed. A division bench of Justice Rajiv Gupta and Justice Devendra Singh observed that, prima facie, the mandatory provisions of Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) were not strictly complied with at the time of Khan's arrest.

The court directed Khan's release on a personal bond along with two sureties of an equal amount. He will have to furnish the bail bonds to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Ghaziabad. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for December 10. Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Imran Ullah appeared on behalf of Azam Khan before the Allahabad High Court. The interim relief comes in the ED's money laundering case against the senior Samajwadi Party leader.

Azam Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur Sadar and former Cabinet minister, has been one of the SP's prominent leaders and a long-standing influential political figure in Uttar Pradesh. He has been lodged in Rampur district jail since November last year following his conviction in a forgery case. He was also sentenced to two years in prison in a case relating to his alleged objectionable remarks about cleaning the shoes of government officials, including the then Collector-cum-District Magistrate, during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

On October 28, the ED attached the land and building of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The agency put the book value of the attached property at Rs 426 crore, while its estimated current market value was Rs 1,170 crore. Founded by Azam Khan in 2006, Mohammad Ali Jauhar University is a private university located in Rampur.