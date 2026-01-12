Pune is set for local body elections on Jan 15 with all arrangements in place. Political leaders have intensified campaigns, while the administration is also preparing for the Pune Grand Tour 2026, a major international cycling event.

Election Preparations and Security Speaking on the preparations, Dudi said, "The Election will take place on 15 January. All the necessary arrangements have been made. Nomination process completed 10 days ago. Polling parties will arrive on 14 January here, and the police administration has taken all the measures regarding security arrangements..."The elections are part of the Maharashtra State Election Commission's announcement to hold polls for 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling is scheduled for January 15, with counting to be held on January 16. Political Discourse Heats Up Political activity in Pune has intensified ahead of the PMC elections. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Monday questioned the Mahayuti government over rising crime in the city, stating that she has repeatedly written to the Chief Minister on the issue. She also dismissed speculation about internal family differences, asserting that there have "never been any issues within the family," and said that her party has released a progressive manifesto. Her remarks came after NCP (SP) decided to join hands with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP for the Pune municipal elections.Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack on the ruling alliance, alleging that the Mahayuti cannot win elections without resorting to hooliganism and claiming that Pune, once known for its beauty, is now referred to as a "city of goons."AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also weighed in on the political discourse, urging the Muslim community to develop its own political agency and vote for parties that foster organic Muslim leadership. Criticising both the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Owaisi alleged that parties including the Congress, both factions of the NCP, and the Shiv Sena have consistently opposed Muslim leadership. Pune Prepares for International Sporting Event Alongside election preparations, the district administration is also gearing up for a major international sporting event. On the upcoming Pune Grand Tour 2026, Jitendra Dudi said, "All the preparations are in place with complete coordination. The race will take place between 19 and 23 January. All preparations are carried out in accordance with the cycle federations' guidelines. This is the first tour of its kind in India and a proud moment for Pune." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) 