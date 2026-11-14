Akhilesh Yadav welcomes the Samajik Parivartan Morcha, stating the alliance between Owaisi and Azad will shift 2027 UP election debates to basic issues and potentially reduce the BJP's vote share by giving voters a new political option.

Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes New Alliance Ahead of 2027 UP Assembly Polls

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday called the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', the alliance formed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad, a "good thing" for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He said it would shift the debate from sentimental issues to basic issues.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "It is good because people would not get carried away emotionally. The basic questions will be raised. The way the government gets votes by using slogans or sentimental issues against the PDA community, I hope this alliance will corner the government on emotional issues." PDA stands for Pichhda (backwards), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minority), the social coalition the SP has built its politics around.

Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday announced the formation of the alliance, with Owaisi naming Azad as its Chief Ministerial candidate and asserting that the front would prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from returning to power in the state for a third consecutive term.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday welcomed the formation of the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram president Chandrashekhar Azad, saying the development would provide another option to voters and cost the BJP 2-3 per cent of its vote share in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In a post shared on X, Yadav said social change was necessary but asserted that real success would come when a 'Political Change Front' became active. He said the Samajwadi Party would help ensure that the genuine voice of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) reached the people, provided it fought communal forces and raised issues concerning society.

"We welcome the ‘Samajik Parivartan Morcha’ (Social Change Front)! Change at the social level is certainly necessary, but true success will only be achieved when the ‘Rajneetik Parivartan Morcha’ (Political Change Front) becomes active. Whoever genuinely fights against communal forces for the welfare of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) community and raises the voice of the PDA society, we will cooperate in taking their honest voice to the public," Yadav said.

He said the formation of the front could benefit the Opposition by giving voters who had earlier supported communal forces under the influence of emotional slogans and deception another political option.

"One benefit of this to the opposition will be that those who used to vote for communal forces after falling for emotional rhetoric and deception will no longer go towards them. Another option will now be open for such innocent people who vote after being misled. This will cause an additional loss of 2–3% of votes to the BJP. The BJP will be left nowhere," the SP chief said.

Yadav also cautioned against political fronts formed merely to create a stir through statements, saying such initiatives would strengthen democracy only if they were driven by the genuine intention of working for the welfare of their respective communities and not by the agenda of a third party.

"The public understands the truth of those whose sole purpose is to create a stir through mere words and statements. The truth is that such fronts make democracy even stronger, provided the intention behind them is the welfare of their own community, and not the sinister design of some third party. If someone ends up becoming a puppet of politics, the public even ensures their security deposit is forfeited," he said.