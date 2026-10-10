SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the govt's attempt to throttle dissent for the Delhi protest is a 'mistake'. He stated that if protesters are stopped, 'Jantar Mantar will spring up everywhere', as huge security measures are deployed in the capital.

Throttling Dissent a 'Greater Mistake': Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the government's attempts to throttle public dissent in the national capital for the high-stakes demonstration will only result in a greater mistake on its part. In a post on X, Yadav asserted that the youth will unite in Delhi today despite any obstructions from the Central government. "It won't stop for anyone's obstruction. Now, the nation will unite in Delhi! We stand with the youthful energy of the nation. If the BJP government thinks it can halt the people through the might of power, this will prove to be an even greater mistake on its part. ‘Jantar-Mantar’ is no longer just a place's name; it has become a symbol of a new consciousness and awakening. If the government stops the protesters, then Jantar-Mantar will spring up everywhere in the country," he said.

Protest Aims and Security Clampdown

The 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest, organised by the CJP, is aimed at seeking accountability over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding the sacking of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. It has drawn an unprecedented security response, leading to sweeping movement restrictions, internet suspensions, and mass detentions across Delhi. Several student outfits and political groups are also expected to join the demonstration.

Early Saturday morning, a few protesters were detained near Janpath in the Connaught Place area.

Thousands of security personnel have been deployed across the national capital.

More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are deployed across the national capital ahead of the protest, amid heightened security arrangements and a directive from the Union Home Secretary to states and Union Territories to maintain the law and order situation.

Internet Services Suspended

Meanwhile, mobile internet services will remain temporarily suspended within a four-kilometre radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing in the national capital from 10 pm on Friday to 10 pm on Saturday, following authorisation from the Union Home Secretary, according to an official order.

The temporary suspension comes amid heightened security preparations ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. (ANI)