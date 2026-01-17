Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticised the UP government for 'destroying heritage' at Varanasi's ghats. CM Yogi Adityanath defended the redevelopment, highlighting the need for modern facilities for respectful cremation rituals.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for "destroying" heritage amid redevelopment works underway at Varanasi's Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats. Speaking to reporters in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar, Yadav alleged that the UP government wants to "ruin heritage and history." He said, "Perhaps nowhere in the world does it happen that one destroys one's own old things. It is unfortunate that there is such a government that wants to ruin heritage, history - those who speak of religion and Sanatana, they should preserve it, make history even better, not destroy it." Akhilesh Yadav was in Bhubeshwar to attend the Vision India Holistic Health Summit.

Opposition Criticises Demolition Drive

This comes amid a controversy over the demolition drive in Varanasi. Heavy machinery and bulldozers were used to clear encroachments and old structures. During the drive, several ancient idols and artefacts were discovered. Local authorities state these have been secured by the culture department for reinstallation after construction. Locals and priests expressed concern that modern construction might alter the ghat's ancient spiritual character. The Congress and Samajwadi Party have also criticised the drive, alleging damage to heritage, including a statue of Ahilyabai Holkar.

CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Development Works

However, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended development works underway at Varanasi's Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats. Speaking to the media, he highlighted challenges with cremations at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat, emphasising that cremation is a sacred ritual that requires respect and cleanliness. He underscored the difficulties of cremations during the monsoon season, including half-burnt bodies, pollution, and the struggle to maintain dignity and environmental safety during the cremation process. "Manikarnika Ghat and Maharaja Harishchandra Ghat are the two main ghats where cremations take place. You can see the conditions in which cremations are performed at Manikarnika Ghat. Cremation is one of the 16 rituals of Sanatana Dharma, and it should be performed with respect and in a clean environment," said the UP CM.

Adityanath further added that the government's project aims to modernise the facilities while upholding tradition. "The government is committed to helping facilitate the smooth conduct of these rituals, and therefore some projects have been initiated. Cremations become very difficult during the monsoon season, and sometimes bodies are left half-burnt; imagine what the grieving families have to endure...," he added. He also assured support for Doms, who've performed rites for thousands of years, to continue traditions smoothly.

Project Details and Redevelopment Plan

The plan to renovate and redevelop Manikarnika Ghat was launched when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on July 7, 2023. The total renovation cost of the project is expected to be around Rs 17.56 crore. The administration Master plan is to streamline and widen the area from Manikarnika Ghat to Scindia Ghat. This includes better facilities for pilgrims visiting the ghats, easier access and seating arrangements for those coming for cremations, and strengthening connectivity to Scindia Ghat.

New Facilities at Manikarnika Ghat

The new Manikarnika Ghat will include VIP seating on the roof. In addition, special attention will be paid to ramps, viewing areas, seating arrangements, and other basic amenities. A wood plaza will also be constructed at Manikarnika Ghat, where mourners can purchase wood for cremations.

Religious Significance of Manikarnika Ghat

It is worth noting that the Manikarnika Ghat, the great cremation ground of Kashi, holds immense religious significance. This is the only cremation ground in the world that burns pyres 24 hours a day, earning it the name Mahashmashan (Great Cremation Ground). People from around the world visit the sacred site. (ANI)