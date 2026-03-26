SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP over an LPG shortage, stating its policies only create queues and burden the 'PDA' (Backward, Dalit, Minorities). He vowed to unite the PDA and criticised the BJP's campaign strategies and social policies.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid reports of LPG shortage due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, alleging that the central government's policies have only burdened citizens, especially PDA - Pichchde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak" (Backward Classes, Dalits, and Minorities), and forced them into hardship.

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Yadav Mocks BJP, Champions PDA Cause

While addressing a press conference here, the SP chief said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has given nothing but queues. Whatever their decision is, it puts me, you, and everyone in a line. But this time, the public has also made up its mind that by standing in line, they will work to defeat them. And that is why they are scared of PDA."

"Ek Kachori, Ek Samosa ab nahi raha gas per bharosa (One kachori, one samosa, now no more faith in gas cylinders)," he added, labelling LPG as 'Lapata Gas'.

He further criticised the ruling party's understanding of social issues, remarking, "Those who do not know the full form of AI, how will they understand PDA? How will they understand the pain and suffering of PDA? How will they understand the humiliation they are being subjected to? How will they understand their troubles? The more the suffering increases, the more PDA will continue to grow."

Yadav added that his party is working to unite people under the PDA plank, stating, "Therefore, to bring respect to the people of PDA, we Samajwadi people are moving forward by uniting the people of PDA."

'Dana Khatam to Gana Khatam': SP Chief on BJP's Campaign Tactics

Targeting the BJP's campaign strategies, he alleged misuse of resources, saying, "Perhaps, it is the first political party in the world that spends money to negatively tarnish someone's image. The people of the Bharatiya Janata Party are spending billions of rupees to ruin the image. And for people to sing their praises, they are distributing incentives. Once the incentives are gone, the singing will stop (Agar dana khatam to gana khatam)."

SP Outlines Welfare Promises

The SP chief further outlined a series of welfare measures and reiterated the party's stance on women's reservation and caste-based rights. Yadav said, "The decision the Samajwadi Party has taken is for half of the population. Wherever the Samajwadi pension will start, laptops will be given, and at the same time, a scheme will also be launched to give ₹40,000 as a mark of respect to poor families. The work of starting Samman Samridhi Yojana and Stree Samman Yojana will happen in the Samajwadi government."

SP's Stance on Women's Reservation

On the issue of women's reservation, he added, "Our party has also given suggestions. Our party's stand remains the same as what Netaji had suggested--that there should be women's reservation, but backward classes, Dalits, minorities, and tribal communities should also get their rights and respect."

Referring to the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, he said, "We have submitted the suggestions we wanted to give to the Central Government. Now it is up to the Central Government to decide which suggestions they will accept or not. Based on that, the Samajwadi Party will take its decision and move forward after taking the opinions of its people."

'Count All Castes': Yadav Reaffirms Party's Core Ideology

Reaffirming the party's broader ideological stance, Yadav stated, "Our point is absolutely clear, of the Samajwadis. We do not want to snatch anyone's rights. We do not want to kill anyone's right either. That's why from day one, the line of the Samajwadi Party has been that all castes should be counted and they should get rights and respect according to their population."

He further added, "We are happy about the fact that on a large scale, the Samajwadi Party has received congratulations and positive messages." (ANI)