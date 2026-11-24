Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav will launch the PDA manifesto on November 26, 2026. The document centers on constitutional protection, reservation, and social justice, aiming to mobilize support for the 2027 UP Assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav Sets Focus on 2027 UP Polls With PDA Manifesto Launch

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): With an eye on the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav will release the party's PDA manifesto on November 26, 2026, Constitution Day. The document has been titled the 'Manifesto of the People' (Jan-Man ka Manifesto) and carries the slogan: "A Pledge for '27: The PDA Commitment" (Sattais ka Sankalp: PDA ka Pranpatra).

Prepared under the supervision of former Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan, the manifesto places the protection of the Constitution, democracy, and reservation at the core of the Samajwadi Party's campaign. It will outline promises related to employment, education, and social justice for women, the youth, and marginalised sections of society. Plans are also in place to subsequently release region-specific manifestos for various divisions and districts.

The objective behind releasing the manifesto well in advance of the elections is to provide the party with sufficient time to take its core issues to the public at the grassroots level, with detailed policy plans to be unveiled during the launch on November 26. Congress national president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to attend the event at the party office; following which 'Constitution March' is organised.

Earlier on Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav recalled the party's cultural legacy, saying that the SP used to organise the Ramayan Mela and claimed that "this time people will bolster the PDA", refering to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Speaking in Lucknow, Yadav said, “This time, the people of Uttar Pradesh are coming together to strengthen brotherhood, foster a sense of belonging, and bolster the PDA... Could the Bharatiya Janata Party's situation be any worse? Imagine they open a laptop, and all they see is us! Regarding the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, take any department of the Government of India, or look at the reports on Skill Development or various departments of the Uttar Pradesh government and what will happen when the CAG eventually reports on the closure of 26,000 schools?..., he said.

Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said discussions on alliance arrangements ahead of the upcoming elections were still underway, asserting that the primary objective was to ensure the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, announcing that his party will write to the Election Commission against officials allegedly working as "agents" and functionaries of the ruling party for the last decade.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow here, the former Chief Minister said the formal complaint will carry the signatures of SP MLAs, MLCs, and Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, while claiming that the BJP will stand effectively defeated the moment poll dates are announced. The former Chief Minister claimed that the BJP is staring at defeat and that voters are merely waiting for the announcement of poll dates. "Today, securing justice, earning respect, and upholding the dignity of the public under the Constitution have become matters of grave crisis—and the sole cause of this crisis is the BJP. If the BJP is removed, the crisis will end... After consulting with my party colleagues, I will certainly write to the Election Commission. The BJP, while in power, is making its own preparations because they know the public will defeat them this time. In truth, the moment the election dates are announced, the BJP will have effectively lost; the public is simply waiting for those dates," Yadav said. (ANI)