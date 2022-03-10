UP Election Result 2022: Anti-incumbency? Check the voteshare

The incumbent Yogi Adityanath has broken the 39-year-old record in the state by getting the mandate after having served the full term.

BJP is once set to win big in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. The incumbent Yogi Adityanath has broken the 39-year-old record in the state by getting the mandate after having served the full term. The results, to some extent, indicate that anti-BJP voters have chosen Samajwadi Party, as the party came a distant second with 115 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who did extensive campaigning in the state, is said to have contributed significantly to this victory.

The vote share for the BJP, projecting more than 260 seats for the party, has shored up 41.8 per cent of the vote -- a 2.2 per cent increase over the 2017 elections. The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP has made gains over the last election with the lead in around 115 seats but could not meet the larger expectations around the change of guard. Of the total, the party's vote share stood around 31.87 per cent. Congress and BSP lagged behind with just 2.4 and 12.72 per cent respectively.

A survey conducted by Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat, however, has predicted the win for Yogi Adityanath back in August 2021. Asianet News is the only channel to correctly gauge the pulse of the voter in Uttar Pradesh way before anyone else got going on the ground. As the adage goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. The current mandate unfolding in Uttar Pradesh is in line with the Mood of the Voter survey carried out in August last year.

The survey had revealed how 48 per cent of the people said they would vote for Yogi Adityanath in the assembly elections, a number close to the current trend. The poll also showed that 36 per cent of those surveyed were keen on having Akhilesh Yadav as the next best option to lead the state. At last count, Akhilesh's party had garnered 32 per cent votes.

The survey, conducted around the time many in the Opposition had started believing that they were on safer ground than Yogi Adityanath, showed that 70 per cent of the people surveyed endorsed the BJP government for the manner in which the law and order situation had improved across the state. Among other things, those surveyed were receptive to the manner in which Yogi Adityanath had managed to get foreign firms to invest and set up shop in the state.

Yogi remained the clear favourite; the general narrative in the state being that 'Yogi is honest, but his officers are corrupt'.

Even though corruption remained one of the biggest talking points during the course of the election campaign in UP, the survey done seven months ago showed that 48 per cent of the people said that corruption was more rampant when Akhilesh Yadav was on the chief minister's chair while just 28 per cent shared the view about Yogi's tenure.

Another aspect to be highlighted here is that when asked on what basis would they decide on whom to vote, 42 per cent of those surveyed had made it clear that they would exercise their franchise based on who the candidate is, while 38 per cent of the respondents said their vote would be on party lines. A mere 11 per cent of the respondents said they would vote on caste lines while nine per cent said the region could be a crucial factor in deciding their vote.

