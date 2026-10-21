SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of electoral malpractice in UP, alleging that education officials were intimidating people to facilitate fraud. He urged the Election Commission to ensure impartiality and warned of legal action against officials.

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Electoral Malpractice

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of electoral malpractice, alleging that Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs) and District Inspectors of Schools (DIOSs) were intimidating people and facilitating electoral manipulation in Uttar Pradesh. He urged the Election Commission to ensure impartiality in the election process.

Speaking with the media, Yadav alleged, "The BJP cannot win elections without resorting to dishonesty, rigging, or manipulation. The government has tasked officials, specifically those within the Education Department, with intimidating others and facilitating electoral fraud.” Claiming that officials were making threatening phone calls, the SP chief said there was evidence against those allegedly involved in electoral malpractice and warned that they could face legal consequences. “Across the entire state, wherever elections are taking place, BSAs (Basic Shiksha Adhikaris) and DIOSs (District Inspectors of Schools) are actively issuing threats and making intimidating phone calls. There is ample evidence and documentation against these BSAs and DIOSs involved in electoral malpractice to ensure their imprisonment. I appeal to the Election Commission to remain vigilant to prevent the theft of ballot boxes or any form of manipulation and to ensure the process remains impartial. Sooner or later, when the political landscape shifts, the law and the justice system will ensure they end up in prison," he added.

SP Chief Outlines Key Promises

Promise to Regularise Shiksha Mitras

Yadav also promised to regularise Shiksha Mitras as full-fledged teachers if the Samajwadi Party returned to power in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that the party would make separate budgetary arrangements if required. "Our Shiksha Mitras know that if anyone has safeguarded their dignity, it is the Samajwadi Party. Without displacing any existing teachers, we will arrange a separate budget, and if a new designation is required for these Shiksha Mitras, we will provide it, to ensure they are regularised as full-fledged teachers," he said.

Pledge for Marginalised Communities and Education

The SP chief also accused the BJP government of neglecting education and undermining the rights of marginalised communities, asserting that the Samajwadi Party would work to ensure reservation, dignity and educational opportunities for them.

Call to Action and Criticism of State Government

Yadav further called for unity, planning and discipline, urging voters to support Samajwadi Party candidates in the upcoming Legislative Council elections for graduates and teachers constituencies.

He also criticised the government over land acquisition and development projects, including the clearance of Akbar Nagar, and alleged corruption in the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Promising fair market compensation to farmers if they returned to power, Yadav said land would be acquired only after ensuring that farmers received their fair market value.

He further urged voters to support the Samajwadi Party for the development of Uttar Pradesh, improvement in education and the creation of employment opportunities, asserting that the BJP would be defeated through voting.