NCP splits: LoP Jitendra Awhad submits disqualification plea against Ajit Pawar, 8 others

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    A day after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government, newly appointed NCP's Leader of Opposition Jitendra Awhad on Monday (July 3) submitted disqualification petition of nine legislators, who took ministerial oath on Sunday to join the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. 

    Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar confirmed that he has received a letter seeking disqualification of nine MLAs. "I will study it and take an appropriate decision," Speaker Rahul Narwekar said.

    NCP moves petitions seeking disqualification of Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs

    On Sunday, Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil said his party has moved the disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and eight others. He said an e-mail has also been sent to the Election Commission of India informing that the rank and file of the NCP is with party chief Sharad Pawar.

    On July 2, the party founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, suffered a vertical split after his nephew Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government as deputy chief minister.

    Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were made ministers. Patil said these MLAs "cannot be called traitors as their betrayal has not yet been proved".

    Sharad Pawar 'thanks' PM Modi, says he will rebuild NCP; key meeting in Mumbai on July 5

    A total of 9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA government in Maharashtra.

    This comes days after the NCP leader called for party meeting with some leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai. The meeting assumed significance in the wake of Pawar recent comments stating that he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

