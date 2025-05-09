New Delhi: Air India has announced that all flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until May 25, 2025, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a travel advisory posted on X (formerly Twitter), Air India stated, “Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till 25th May 2025. Customers holding valid tickets for travel till 25th May 2025 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations.”

IndiGo also issued a travel advisory, announcing the cancellation of all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Rajkot until midnight on May 10, 2025. The advisory, posted on IndiGo's official X handle, assured passengers that the airline would provide updates through official channels and assist with any changes to travel plans.



Mumbai International Airport issued a passenger advisory stating that it remains operational but warns of longer wait times due to enhanced security protocols.

Passengers were advised to arrive early, cooperate with security personnel, and follow official channels for accurate information. "Passengers are encouraged to cooperate with security and airport personnel, follow Ahmedabad Airport's social media channels for accurate and timely information, and reach out to their airline for precise details," the advisory read.



Akasa Airlines and SpiceJet also issued similar advisories on X, urging passengers to arrive at least three hours before departure due to increased security measures. "Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure," Akasa Airlines stated.



These developments come amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, with reports of firing by the Pakistan army across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, violating the ceasefire. Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7th), targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).



This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national. Operation Sindoor is one of the deepest strikes carried out by India inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.