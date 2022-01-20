Air India resumes US flights amid 5G chaos after Boeing clears B777 use

Due to the implementation of 5G internet in North America, which may interfere with aircraft navigation systems, Air India had cancelled eight flights on India-US routes beginning Wednesday.

Boeing has granted Air India permission to fly the B777 in the United States. As a result, the first aircraft took off on Thursday morning for JFK International Airport in New York. Due to the implementation of 5G internet in North America, which may interfere with aircraft navigation systems, Air India has cancelled eight flights on India-US routes beginning Wednesday.

The statement said: "Other planes departing during the day are to Chicago, and SFO procedures to transport stranded passengers are finalised. The issue with the B777 flying into the United States has been resolved."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States stated on January 14 that "5G interference with the aircraft's radio altimeter might prohibit engine and braking systems from switching to landing mode, potentially preventing an aircraft from stopping on the runway." The altimeter measures the aircraft's height above the ground as it operates in a band similar to that of the 5G technology.

Currently, three airlines provide direct flights between India and the United States: American Airlines, Delta Airlines, and Air India.

Earlier on Wednesday, following the deployment of 5G wireless networks in the United States, India suspended eight Air India flights to and from the country. "Due to the rollout of 5G connectivity in the United States, we will be unable to conduct the following flights on January 19, 2022," warned Air India. Recently, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), a group of 6,000 pilots, voiced worry about the possibility of 5G wireless transmissions interfering with sensitive aircraft equipment such as radio altitude metres, endangering aviation safety.

