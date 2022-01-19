Explained: Why 5G switch in US is making airlines feel turbulence

Wireless operators AT&T and Verizon officially launched their high-speed 5G networks in the United States on Wednesday but stayed off from airports

Wireless operators AT&T and Verizon officially launched their high-speed 5G networks in the United States on Wednesday, but stayed off from airports. This after chief executives of 10 major American passenger and cargo carriers warned of an impending aviation crisis. The aviation industry's resentment to the already-delayed 5G rollout stems from concerns that the technology may possibly interfere with radar altimeters that pilots use to land in low visibility conditions. Let's understand the issue closely: What is the Federal Aviation Administration's concern? According to the FAA, 5G rollout could interfere with systems on certain models of aircraft that enable the pilot to land in low visibility and bad weather, prompting a host of flight restrictions. Radio altimeters bounce a radio frequency on the ground to give a hyper-accurate reading of their height. This system is essential for pilots, especially in poor weather. The stronger 5G signal is very similar to the frequency of an aircraft's radio altimeter. Experts say that if the radar altimeter gets one bad data and sends that to another 17 systems like flight controls and windshield protection, they could malfunction and cause harm.

What are the airlines saying? Airline operators say that even though they welcome the high-speed 5G Internet technology, the rollout should not be at the expense of passenger and flight safety. Air India was among the many international carriers that have cancelled their long-haul flights to the United States. Air India has grounded its Mumbai-Newark-Mumbai, Delhi-San Francisco-Delhi, Delhi-New York-Delhi and Delhi-Chicago-Delhi sectors. Aviation experts assess that at least 1100 passenger and cargo flights will be impacted by way of delays, diversions or cancellations every day. Several international airlines, including Air India, have cancelled flights into the United States amid uncertainty about interference between the new 5G cellphone service and critical aircraft technologies. "If there is cloud cover or rain you cannot use that equipment, you cannot land at airports at Chicago or Atlanta or Detroit. This definitely cannot be the outcome (of the 5G rollout)," said Scott Kirby, United Airlines CEO said.

What are the wireless companies saying? AT&T and Verizon insist that the airline industry's fears are unfounded. However, the FAA is still examining the potential impact. Verizon, in a statement, said that 5G is safe and fully operational in more than 40 nations. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg was quoted in the media as saying that before the 5G spectrum was auctioned there was enormous work done to review and to analyse the spectrum. 'From our end we have done everything right. We are turning on our C Band today. More than 90 million people in the United States will have coverage in more than 1700 cities," Vestberg said.