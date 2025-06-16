Vishwash, who is a British Citizen of Indian origin, then removed his seat belt and came out of the aircraft, adding that his left hand was burned when fire erupted.

Ahmedabad: A newly surfaced video from last week’s tragic Air India crash captures the dramatic moment when Viswash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor, emerges from the wreckage with a mobile phone. In the footage, smoke billows in the background as bystanders shout in alarm. Suddenly, Ramesh is seen walking away from the burning debris, prompting a stunned reaction from those nearby.

Miracle in 11-A

His seat, 11-A, was situated in a part of the plane that had landed on the ground floor of the building, which it had crashed into. Vishwash, who is a British Citizen of Indian origin, then removed his seat belt and came out of the aircraft, adding that his left hand was burned when fire erupted. Explaining about the incident, Vishwash said, "After takeoff, for 5-10 seconds, we felt like everything was stuck. Green and white lights were turned on the plane. I think the plane's speed was increased for takeoff, and it crashed into the hostel's building. It all happened in front of my eyes."

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. A team of 36 DNA experts at the Gujarat Forensic Science Laboratory, in collaboration with the National Forensic Science University, is working to match DNA profiles and facilitate the handover of remains to families.