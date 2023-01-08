Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Air India flight crew did not change victim's seat': Co-passenger recalls 'peeing' incident

    In a handwritten complaint to the airline, Bhattacharjee had earlier said the woman passenger was made to go back to her soiled seat despite four seats in the first class being vacant.

    Air India flight crew did not change victim's seat': Co-passenger recalls 'peeing' incident AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 8, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    Sugata Bhattacharjee, a US-based renowned Doctor of Audiology, was seated next to accused Shankar Mishra in business class on the New York-New Delhi Air India flight. The doctor alleged that the flight crew cleaned the victim's seat and kept blankets on it while it was smelling of urine after the woman requested for a new seat.

    On Saturday (January 7) a Delhi court sent Shankar Mishra to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a plea by police for his custody.

    Also read: Air India incident: Here's how Bengaluru police arrested man accused of 'urinating' on female co-passenger

    Bhattacharjee also said that the captain of the flight made the traumatised victim wait for close to two hours before allocating her a fresh seat. He also alleged that the crew could have given Mishra's seat to her but they didn't do anything to pacify the distressed passenger.

    "The lady (victim) was quite decent. Two junior air hostesses cleaned her up. I went to the senior stewardess and asked them to give her another seat, she said that she can't do that as they had to take permission from the captain," Bhattacharjee told a news agency.

    "The only option for her was to move to 1st class as business class was full, what they (flight crew) did was clean her seat and kept blankets on the seat smelling of urine. They could have given Shankar Mishra's seat but they didn't do anything to pacify the distressed passenger," he added.

    Also read: Air India 'urination' case: Accused Shankar Mishra sacked by his company Wells Fargo

    In a handwritten complaint to the airline, Bhattacharjee had earlier said the woman passenger was made to go back to her soiled seat despite four seats in the first class being vacant.

    In an FIR, the Delhi Police said, "After standing for 20 minutes, the victim was offered a small seat used by airline staff where she sat for about two hours. She was then asked to return to her own seat."

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Also set deadlines for....: Priyank Kharge's swipe at Shah on Ram Mandir statement - adt

    'Also, set deadlines for....': Priyank Kharge's swipe at Shah on Ram Mandir statement

    Sinking Joshimath Geologist C P Rajendran explains what happened in ecologically sensitive area and likely impact

    'Sinking' Joshimath: 'This is not the end... the entire area will change'

    Joshimath land subsidence: PMO to hold a high-level meeting on Uttarakhand's 'sinking' town today AJR

    Joshimath land subsidence: PMO to hold a high-level meeting on Uttarakhand's 'sinking' town today

    Weather update: Delhi in grip of severe cold wave; 42 trains, 20 flights affected - adt

    Weather update: Delhi in grip of severe cold wave; 42 trains, 20 flights affected

    Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion: Vikramaditya Singh among 7 new ministers sworn-in at Raj Bhavan AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion: Vikramaditya Singh among 7 new ministers sworn-in at Raj Bhavan

    Recent Stories

    Also set deadlines for....: Priyank Kharge's swipe at Shah on Ram Mandir statement - adt

    'Also, set deadlines for....': Priyank Kharge's swipe at Shah on Ram Mandir statement

    football FA Cup 2022-23, LIV vs WOL: Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson post howler as Liverpool draws Wolverhampton Wanderers-ayh

    FA Cup 2022-23: Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson post howler as Liverpool draws Wolverhampton

    Sinking Joshimath Geologist C P Rajendran explains what happened in ecologically sensitive area and likely impact

    'Sinking' Joshimath: 'This is not the end... the entire area will change'

    football La Liga 2022-23: Carlo Ancelotti critical of penalties as Real Madrid goes down to Villareal-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: Carlo Ancelotti critical of penalties as Real Madrid goes down to Villareal

    Joshimath land subsidence: PMO to hold a high-level meeting on Uttarakhand's 'sinking' town today AJR

    Joshimath land subsidence: PMO to hold a high-level meeting on Uttarakhand's 'sinking' town today

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon