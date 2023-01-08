'Air India flight crew did not change victim's seat': Co-passenger recalls 'peeing' incident

In a handwritten complaint to the airline, Bhattacharjee had earlier said the woman passenger was made to go back to her soiled seat despite four seats in the first class being vacant.

Sugata Bhattacharjee, a US-based renowned Doctor of Audiology, was seated next to accused Shankar Mishra in business class on the New York-New Delhi Air India flight. The doctor alleged that the flight crew cleaned the victim's seat and kept blankets on it while it was smelling of urine after the woman requested for a new seat.

On Saturday (January 7) a Delhi court sent Shankar Mishra to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a plea by police for his custody.

Bhattacharjee also said that the captain of the flight made the traumatised victim wait for close to two hours before allocating her a fresh seat. He also alleged that the crew could have given Mishra's seat to her but they didn't do anything to pacify the distressed passenger.

"The lady (victim) was quite decent. Two junior air hostesses cleaned her up. I went to the senior stewardess and asked them to give her another seat, she said that she can't do that as they had to take permission from the captain," Bhattacharjee told a news agency.

"The only option for her was to move to 1st class as business class was full, what they (flight crew) did was clean her seat and kept blankets on the seat smelling of urine. They could have given Shankar Mishra's seat but they didn't do anything to pacify the distressed passenger," he added.

In an FIR, the Delhi Police said, "After standing for 20 minutes, the victim was offered a small seat used by airline staff where she sat for about two hours. She was then asked to return to her own seat."