Air India 'urination' case: Accused Shankar Mishra sacked by his company Wells Fargo

The incident of a first-class passenger of an Air India flight “peeing" on another co-flyer has been making headlines over the past few days. Accused Shankar Mishra served as the vice president of the India chapter of Wells Fargo, which is an American financial services entity, headquartered in California. He has been terminated by the firm.

Issuing a statement, California-based company said, “Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them."

The American financial services company with its headquarters in California, Wells Fargo, employed Shankar Mishra as its vice president for its India division.

According to a statement made by Shankar Mishra's attorneys on Friday, there are WhatsApp chats between the 70-year-old woman and the accused that show Mishra paid for the woman's clothing and luggage to be cleaned using PayTM. They discussed how the accused had sent the clothing and bag for cleaning on November 28 and that they had been returned to her on November 30. The lawyers mentioned that the woman had condoned the alleged act but displayed no intention of lodging a complaint.

Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal sent a complaint to the Delhi Police, DGCA, and Air India, calling the recent occurrences of inebriated males peeing on women on aeroplanes "very disgusting and shameful."

"It is alarming to notice that the suspects have not yet been apprehended. It is insufficient to just prohibit the offender," she added.

